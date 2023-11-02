Donald Trump Jr. never worked on financial statements, tells father's civil fraud lawsuit

breadcrumb trail link

Trump Jr. said that he had signed the statements as a trustee of the Trump Organization, but that he left this task to outside accountants and the company’s then-finance chief.

The Associated Press

Michael R. Sisak and Jennifer Peltz

Published on November 01, 2023

Donald Trump Jr. sits in court for the Trump Organization’s fraud trial on November 1, 2023 in New York City. Photo by Seth Wenig/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

NEW YORK — Donald Trump Jr. testified Wednesday that he never worked on his father’s financial statements, documents that are now at the center of a civil fraud lawsuit that jeopardizes former President Donald Trump’s real estate empire.

The former president’s eldest son is executive vice president of the family’s Trump Organization and was a trustee of a trust set up to hold its assets while his father was in the White House.

At least one of the annual financial statements stated that the trustees were “responsible” for the document. But Donald Trump Jr. said he did not recall working on any financial statements and had “no specific knowledge” of them.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the former president and his businesses misled banks and insurers by inflating his net worth on financial statements. He and other defendants, including sons Donald Jr. and Eric, deny wrongdoing.

Trump Jr. said he signed the statements as a trustee, but left the task to outside accountants and the company’s then-finance chief Allen Weisselberg.

“As a trustee, I have an obligation to listen to people who are experts – who have expertise in these things,” he said.

“I wasn’t working on the document, but if they tell me it’s accurate based on an accounting valuation of all the materials,” he said, “these people had incredible insider knowledge, and I trusted them. “

The first family member to testify, he is scheduled to return to the stand Thursday. Next in line will be his brother and fellow Trump Organization executive vice president Eric Trump and, on Monday, his father — the family patriarch, company founder, former president and 2024 Republican front-runner.

Daughter Ivanka, a former Trump Organization executive and White House advisor, is scheduled to present her case on November 8. But his lawyers on Wednesday appealed Judge Arthur Engoron’s decision to require his testimony.

New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit, alleging that Donald Trump, his company, and top executives, including Eric and Donald Jr., conspired to overstate his wealth by billions of dollars in his financial statements. The documents were given to banks, insurers and others to secure loans and make deals.

The former president has called the affair a “sham”, a “scam” and “a continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time”.

James is a Democrat, as is Engeron, who ruled before the trial that Trump’s financial statements were fraudulent. The judge ordered that a court-appointed receiver seize control of some Trump companies, potentially stripping the former president and his family of key properties like Trump Tower, though an appeals court has halted enforcement for now.

“Leave my kids alone, Angoron,” Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social site before the court call on Wednesday.

Angoron will decide the present case; State law does not allow juries in this type of trial, he said.

Trump is being called to the stand by James’ office, but defense attorneys will also have a chance to question him and may recall him later as part of the defense case.

During about 85 minutes on the witness stand Wednesday, Trump Jr. appeared calm and quipped, “I should have worn makeup” as news photographers took his picture before the questioning began.

During questioning about his education and career, he said some other light things. When asked if he belonged to an accountant’s organization, the non-accountant responded, “Sounds very exciting, but no.”

More seriously, he was preparing to place the blame for any irregularities in the financial statements on Donald Bender, the Trump Organization’s longtime outside accountant. Trump Jr. testified that the company relied heavily on Bender as “a point person for any work we did in terms of accounting.”

Bender, for his part, testified last month that Trump’s company did not always provide all the information required for financial statements.

During testimony, or during pre-sworn questioning, Eric Trump also said that “to my knowledge, he had no involvement in the statement of financial position.”

Eric Trump attended several days of hearings, but his older brother did not arrive in court until Wednesday. However, outside the courtroom, Trump Jr. had repeatedly condemned the case and the judge.

“It doesn’t matter what the rules are, it doesn’t matter what the Constitution says, it doesn’t matter what the normal practices and businesses would be,” Donald Trump Jr. said on Newsmax on Monday. “No matter what. They have a narrative, they have an end goal, and they will do whatever it takes to get there.”

State lawyers have asked other witnesses about the Trump children’s role leading the Trump Organization and their involvement in valuing their father’s assets and preparing his financial statements over the years. Their names have also appeared on various emails and documents recorded in evidence.

Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump were also heard – briefly and virtually – at the first trial. Excerpts of their statements were shown during opening statements on October 2.

