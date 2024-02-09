Donald Trump is the oil and gas industry's top choice for president

(Bloomberg) — Donald Trump is the oil and gas industry’s undisputed top choice for the Republican presidential nomination as energy sector donors have given nearly 10 times more money to his candidacy than to his challenger Nikki Haley. .

And forget about President Joe Biden. Despite record oil production and profits during his White House tenure, industry donors have given far less – only $635,000 – to his reelection bid compared with the $7.37 million they gave to Trump, according to an analysis by OpenSecrets.

Oil and gas is now one of the top industries funding Trump’s 2024 term and a key source of cash for his White House comeback bid, as are other major donors – particularly finance, private equity and In venture capital – have chosen to support their final balance. GOP opponent Haley.

The staunch support of oil and gas producers was not predetermined. Last summer and fall, as Trump faced a wave of challengers, oil industry donors were spraying money at his rivals, including Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and others. But as the year progressed and Trump’s nomination seemed more likely to be a lock, donors rallied behind the former president.

Continental Resources Inc. co-founder Harold Hamm made several donations to both Haley and DeSantis last spring and summer after saying he did not believe Trump could win the 2024 election. By August, he had changed his mind and cut a check to Trump’s campaign, followed in November by an additional $200,000 to Make America Great Again Inc., a super political action committee supporting the Republican frontrunner.

Trump and his affiliated political action committees also received contributions from other major industry donors in late 2023, including George Bishop of GeoSouthern Energy Corp. and prominent oil magnate Tim Dunn of CrownQuest Operating LLC. Dunn sent a $5 million check to Trump’s super PAC in December.

Other donors to Trump’s re-election effort in the fourth quarter were Kelsey Warren, chairman of Energy Transfer LP; Karen Herbst, longtime land and minerals manager in Texas; and Kent Hance, former member of the Texas Railroad Commission, the agency that regulates oil and gas in the state.

Haley has seen some interest from oil and gas donors, including Brian Sheffield, founder of Parsley Energy Inc.; His father, shale titan Scott Sheffield; and oil industry veteran Tucker Bridwell. They have raised $807,000 from the energy industry. By contrast, she has shined on Wall Street, where major financiers including Citadel’s Ken Griffin, investor Stan Druckenmiller and Elliott Investment Management’s Paul Singer have united behind her candidacy rather than Trump’s.

Biden has done more than any other US president to combat climate change and promote renewable energy, making him an unlikely commander-in-chief to preside over a domestic oil and gas boom. Biden’s support for emissions-free electricity — and policies targeting oil and gas pollution — has unnerved donors.

US production and exports of oil and gas have surged under Biden, with the country producing a record 13.3 million barrels of crude a day in November — up from about 11 million barrels a day in 2020 before he took office .

Oil and gas exports have also increased, with the country shipping nearly twice as much natural gas abroad last year as in 2020, before Biden took office.

Oil industry leaders say the boom comes despite Biden’s policies, not because of them. They point to measures to encourage electric vehicle sales, a fee on methane emissions and a restrictive plan to sell new drilling rights in the Gulf of Mexico. Biden’s pause on allowing more liquefied natural gas exports has also cast doubt on proposed ventures on the US Gulf Coast.

All of those initiatives would likely be rewritten under a Republican president. Trump has pledged to “drill, baby, drill” on his first day in office.

Still, Trump was an unlikely oil industry ally during his first term. His administration rolled back Obama-era rules targeting industry pollution and encouraged zero-emissions rivals to fossil fuels — steps championed by oil and gas enthusiasts. But Trump also implored the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to increase production and blocked new offshore oil leases near south-eastern US states in a bid to woo voters ahead of the 2020 election.

Trump’s volatile approach to policy has prompted quiet warnings from oil and gas industry donors — one reason why some of them gave their dollars to Haley and DeSantis at the start of the primary season. But if the recent influx of money is any indication of whose policies will favor the industry, Trump has the upper hand.

“Large energy donors may be concerned about Trump’s legal troubles or his bombastic style,” said Dan Eberhart, chief executive officer of Canary Drilling Services LLC. “But when it comes to energy policy there is not much distance between them.”

–With assistance from Michelle Furman.

