Donald Trump falsely claims AI was used in attack ad to make him look bad

A new ad from the Lincoln Project features Donald Trump falsely claiming AI has been used to make him look bad. YouTube/The Lincoln Project

Donald Trump attacked the Lincoln Project on Monday night, claiming the anti-Trump political advocacy group is using artificial intelligence to make the former president look bad. the only problem? There is no evidence that the Lincoln Project ad used anything other than authentic footage of Trump.

“The perverts and losers of the failed and once disbanded Lincoln Project, and others, are using AI (Artificial Intelligence) in their fake television commercials to make me look as bad and pathetic as Crooked Joe Biden, This is not an easy thing to do,” Trump wrote on his social network Truth Social late Monday.

On Monday, a Truth Social post by Donald Trump falsely claimed that AI had been used in an ad to make him look bad. true social

Trump complained that Fox News should not run ads for the Lincoln Project, perhaps indicating where he had seen the TV ad. But ads are also available online through YouTube and X, formerly known as Twitter. And it appears they’re using clips that feature fairly well-known mistakes from both Trump’s presidency and his 2024 presidential campaign.

The Lincoln Project did not immediately respond to questions sent Monday night.

The ad, titled “Fable” on YouTube, opens with an infamous shot of Trump staring at the eclipse, and uses several other footage, not necessarily made of mistakes, but from the Trump presidency. Made with low lighting, where people hate it. 45th President.

Below are details of some of Trump’s gaffes from the ad, along with where they originally appeared. Again, as far as I can tell, none of the mistakes in the TV spots happened with the AI.

Trump struggles with the word “anonymous” – September 6, 2018 in Billings, Montana (YouTube/IBTimes)

Trump claims he won the election against Obama – in Washington, DC on September 15, 2023 (Youtube/MSNBC)

Trump calls the town of Placer, California, “paradise” during his visit as president after devastating wildfires in the area – November 18, 2018 (Youtube/The Guardian)

The ad’s narrative also suggests that Joe Biden is a more courageous man than Trump, and even cuts to footage of someone inserting two blue pills into the stock – the clear implication being that Trump needs Viagra. Need to use.

“Deal with it Donald. When you call Joe Biden old you are just projecting. He is stronger than you, fitter than you, smarter than you, a better person and a better president. Anyone can watch it,” the ad says.

“And when you lie there alone at night. You know we’re right. You’re breaking Donald. Breakage. Right before our eyes,’ the ad continues.

Strangely, Trump is the one who used AI in a Truth Social post in March, sharing a fake image of the former president kneeling to pray. The RNC has also used AI, creating the first attack ad with completely fake images imagining what a Biden second term would look like. In the case of the RNC, they put a very small disclaimer that all images were created using AI.

Experts on misinformation have warned that the 2024 presidential election will be fueled by unprecedented levels of manipulated media being shared on social media platforms such as TikTok, Facebook and Twitter. But this appears to be the first case of a candidate saying it was made up using his actual words and actions. AI when they weren’t. And all signs point to it getting worse from here.

Trump currently leads Biden in many national polls, either despite or because of his increasing extremism in recent years since Trump left office. Trump infamously tried to stop the certification of the 2020 election on January 6, 2021 when he directed a crowd to march on Congress. And Trump has been convicted four times of a variety of alleged crimes, including his efforts to subvert democracy.

Trump has gone so far as to suggest that General Mark Milley should be executed for treason and he openly talks about taking “revenge” against his perceived enemies at his rallies. Meanwhile, several major media outlets are reporting how Trump plans to dismantle the civil service and replace leadership at federal agencies with people who share his far-right interpretation of the US Constitution.

Trump is leading Biden in five of the six swing states identified by new York Times This is very important to win the presidency in 2024. And, love Trump or hate him, this is no mirage of artificial intelligence.