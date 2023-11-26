Donald Trump calls Forbes sale delay ‘really bad news’ for ‘your favorite president, mine’

Donald Trump has graced Truth Social with a particularly confusing decision on the potential sale of Forbes, once said to be the brand of the world’s youngest self-made billionaire, to 28-year-old Austin Russell.

Trump wrote, “Oh, really bad news!” China-owned Forbes magazine’s deal with Russia is broken, so China will continue to own and operate it, and say bad things about your favorite President, ME.

“But eventually it will cease to exist, become useless. Bad writer! Anyone who paid over $50 million for this pathetic outlet of fake news is an idiot!” He added.

Translation: Forbes magazine, which Trump has repeatedly claimed is “China-owned,” was sold to American entrepreneur Russell in May for $800 million. On Tuesday, it was reported by Axios and other outlets that despite a two-week extension, the deal is not yet complete.

As far as Forbes writers are concerned, the outlet has more than 150 million readers per month, who presumably read because they enjoy writing.

Russell’s deal initially failed when Indian investment firm Sun Group did not remit the money owed to it along with other investors. The 28-year-old CEO of Luminar Technologies is in talks with Hong Kong-based investment firm, Integrated Whale Media.

As for Trump’s references and strange praise of Russia, in October, the Washington Post reported that Russian oligarch Magomed Musaev claimed to associates that he was behind the Forbes purchase. Forbes has stated that Musaev “had no involvement in the Forbes transaction”, with a spokesperson saying, “No Russian capital or control is involved in this transaction.” However, Russell was reportedly present at a party with Musaev in June.

In October, Trump attacked Forbes after the magazine removed him from the Forbes 400 list of the 400 wealthiest Americans.

He wrote on Truth Social, “China is owned (by China Investment Corp., the country’s sovereign wealth fund!), and Forbes’ magazine has failed so badly that it has long ago lost most of its relevance, and which “Knows less about me than Stormy Daniels.” (Who doesn’t know me at all!) Or Rosie O’Donnell, just by a ‘moustache’, excluded me from her fake Forbes 400 list, even though she knew I should be high on it, now very old and discredited. It is ‘ancient.’

Trump added, “They are working with the racist and grossly incompetent New York Attorney General Letitia ‘Peekaboo’ James, who has allowed murder and violent crime to reach epidemic levels in the state.” “China-owned Forbes is a participant in the election interference scandal, and after what I have done to China, hundreds of billions of dollars have been paid to the United States, who can blame them?”

The convicted former president continued, “For years Forbes has attacked me with really stupid writers hired to hit me hard, and now I’m up 60 points on Republicans, and Crooked Joe is up by a lot. I am defeating. So much for Forbes!”

Forbes responded, “Removed from the Forbes 400, Trump responded as he always does — by lying about his net worth and saying he should be higher on the list. We take extraordinary care in evaluating his fortune. , and our holdings – which do not include China’s wealth funds – play no role in that effort.

“Twice a year, we publish a detailed account of our work that offers a far more accurate depiction of Trump’s personal balance sheet than the fictitious documents created over the years by the Trump Organization,” the statement concluded.

Later Saturday, Trump attacked The Atlantic, reveling in its financial woes, writing, “It’s great to see how badly a third-rate magazine, The Atlantic, is doing. It is failing on a level rarely seen before, even in the publishing business. This is what false and fake stories do every time!”

He added, “They have a rich guy funding the ridiculous deficit, but at some point, even rich people get smart. Steve Jobs wouldn’t be proud of his wife Lauren and the way she’s spending their money. The Radical Left Are Destroying America!”

It was not clear whether there was any new information Trump was referring to or whether it was the same ongoing concerns with The Atlantic’s stability that he has faced for years.

The post Donald Trump calls Forbes sale delay ‘really bad news’ for ‘your favorite president, mine’ appeared first on TheWrap.

Source: www.yahoo.com