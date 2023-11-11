Two Portsmouth MLAs are set to step into powerful positions when the General Assembly reconvenes in January.

This is good news for Hampton Roads, said Stephen Farnsworth, professor of political science and international affairs at the University of Mary Washington.

“When you have people who are leaders in your local delegation, it can be very helpful,” he said. “You can see that policies have been shaped in a way that benefits the region.”

On Tuesday’s Election Day, Democrats took over the Senate and flipped the House of Representatives. House Minority Leader Don Scott will be the next Speaker of the House. Scott, an attorney and veteran, will be the chamber’s first Black speaker.

“I can’t explain how humbled I am to be nominated by my colleagues to be the next Speaker of the House,” Scott said in a statement Saturday. “Serving as House Democratic Leader has been the honor of a lifetime and I look forward to bringing that passion to the Speaker’s office.”

Jesse Richman, associate professor of political science and international studies at Old Dominion University, said the speaker can wield considerable influence and power.

“The office has significant powers in terms of helping shape how the chamber operates and what it prioritizes,” he said. “Then there are the informal powers of office, which are about a given leader’s ability to effectively coordinate the actions of members of his or her party and the broader House.”

The wave of retirements of long-serving MLAs this year also opened up opportunities.

Senator Lewis Lucas, who was first elected in 1992, is set to lead one of the most powerful panels in the Rajya Sabha.

After winning re-election on Tuesday, she became the most senior member of the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee. Lucas, a Democrat, released a statement on social media thanking his supporters.

He wrote, “I am so excited to be re-elected to the Virginia Senate for the ninth time and to become the next Chairman of Senate Finance and Appropriations with our Democratic majority!!!”

Lucas previously told The Virginian-Pilot that she is looking forward to her new role as president.

“I think a lot of people (in Hampton Roads) will be happy because they’ll feel like I’m looking out for their best interests,” she said.

Lucas pointed out that the Northern Virginia lawmaker has led the Senate Finance Committee for decades. He said this gave his constituency an advantage during budget negotiations, which are led by a committee and its counterpart in the House. Another representative from Hampton Roads, Virginia Beach Republican Barry Knight, holds the top seat there.

The highly coveted Senate position also caused an intra-party controversy last summer, in which Lucas sued several Democratic legislators from Northern Virginia in their primaries to undermine his campaign and prevent a Hampton Roads legislator from taking the chair. Was accused of supporting the rival. The MLAs denied his allegations.

“This is Hampton Roads’ time to shine,” Lucas said. “It’s bigger than me.”

While legislative leaders still have to consider the needs of every area, Farnsworth said its true leaders can uncover the needs of their constituents.

“There’s an old saying in politics that if you’re not at the table, you don’t get to eat,” he said. “The reality of Hampton Roads-centric leadership will mean increased focus on the region’s priorities.”

In his statement, Scott said voters sent a clear message on Election Day that they want a state that “moves forward.”

“This is what I intend to do as your next president,” Scott said.

But while Scott and Lucas will have important roles, Farnsworth said all Democrats will be reined in by Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin.

“It’s still important for the Democratic majority to understand that they have to bring things that are of interest to the governor,” he said. “We’re talking about an environment of divided government where compromise may be difficult.”

After the GOP failed to gain control of the statehouse, Youngkin stressed the need for both parties to find common ground when looking at any legislative priorities next year.

“We have to find a way to get the job done. I’m optimistic that we can, but the important thing is that we both have to commit to doing it,” he said during a press conference on Wednesday.

But Farnsworth said Lucas and Youngkin have clashed frequently over the past two years.

“The discord can be expected to continue in the future,” he said.

Lucas frequently pokes fun at the governor on social media, where she has more than 90,000 followers on X, formerly known as Twitter. Shortly after the Democrats took back the General Assembly, she rejoined it and posted a series of memes celebrating the party’s victory. One featured her and Youngkin’s faces superimposed over characters from the cartoon strip “Peanuts” with the words “I told you so, you blockhead” written over it.

Richman agreed that it will be challenging for Democrats to move forward.

“Not only is there a Republican governor, but it looks like they have the smallest possible majority,” he said. “Much will depend on the negotiating skills of the leaders and the nature of the deals to be made. “Hopefully we will see bipartisan cooperation for the good of the commonwealth.”

Katie King, [email protected]

Source: www.bing.com