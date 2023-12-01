Dominating the culture: How social media is changing our film and TV viewing habits

Too much to see, too little time? The influx of movie and TV summaries on TikTok and YouTube is changing the way we consume traditional media.

Clarissa’s friends are always talking about new TV shows that she hasn’t seen.

Trying to keep up, she would look forward to watching whatever latest series was out, but by the time she saw her friends again, they would have moved on to the next thing.

Instead, she turned to online summary videos and websites.

“I haven’t really done that with movies because I can finish in 1.5 hours, but when it’s a series with 24 episodes and potentially multiple seasons, it seems almost impossible [to watch it all]“Clarissa says.

Overwhelm and FOMO (fear of missing out) are becoming increasingly common problems for avid consumers of pop culture, with the sheer volume of new releases overwhelming the rate at which people can digest them.

Bite-sized summaries of movies and TV shows on YouTube have become a popular solution, not only for quickly catching up, but also for those who want to be reminded of something they’ve already watched.

One such channel is Mystery Recapped, which has 3.72 million subscribers and produces 10-15 minute long narrated film summaries for a 2011 film with clickbait descriptive titles like “2 men pee in front of this statue, but they immediately regret it.” Happens” shares. shift,

Some of his most viewed videos are for lesser-known, straight-streaming movies that may have some specific plot points, but overall, they aren’t very good. The speed-run commentary, told in a conversational manner, allows viewers to experience a simple snapshot of the story without any potentially frustrating filler.

“Mystery Recapped honestly makes the film better with its clever commentary. Needless to say how great it is to be able to “re-watch” movies I forgot about without wasting hours doing so. [a] A fraction of the excitement I got the first time,” writes one Reddit user.

If you browse YouTube enough, you’ll find hundreds of similar channels, many of which use AI voices to narrate the same movies and TV shows in different ways. Others, like Dead Meat, a horror-focused channel with 6.26 million subscribers, provide more information about the films covered by including behind-the-scenes facts.

WARNING: For those who are already shaking their heads at this kind of content’s sacrifice of linear plot progression and overall artistic intent, you might want to stop reading here.

More widespread than summary videos are TikTok’s out-of-context movie clips, where single scenes are shared — sometimes with a clickbait description that tries to make it seem like a shocking real-life moment, other Bar with dramatic overlays of inspirational music.

These clips regularly end up on almost everyone’s FYP (For You Page) and can be surprisingly entertaining; Isolated moments in mystery, like walking into a whispered conversation.

Accounts dedicated to posting them have hundreds of thousands of followers, which sometimes rankle the clips. Some of the most popular have been The Wolf of Wall Street, arrival and M. Night Shyamalan’s popular, Cliffhangers always have the potential to go viral.

Earlier this year, a TikTok user posted Sidney Lumet’s entire 12 angry man From 1957 onwards, there was widespread discussion among teenagers who were discovering film for the first time.

It’s this sense of real-time community that makes watching summarized or abridged versions of film and TV so enjoyable for modern audiences, inspiring debate and comments, even if the majority of the comments section is: “What made this movie? Where is it called?”

While it would always be ideal to see things in full, the sheer volume of content that is constantly vying for our short attention spans means that sometimes a social media summary is necessary, and that can be a good thing, too. – especially when it brings older and more niche films to the attention of new audiences.

Or keeps us from seeing something mind-meltingly horrible.

Even David Lynch, who memorably said, “It’s very sad that you think you’ve watched a movie on your telephone,” in an interview with Cahiers du Cinéma ahead of its 2017 release. During this time he seemed excited about this idea. Twin Peaks: The Return. “Looking at a tablet or computer from the right distance, close enough, the screen is about the same size, proportionally, as if you were sitting in the back of a movie theater. So if you’re in a quiet, dark room, it Could be a good experience.”

Unfortunately for Mr. Lynch, we suspect that’s creating an environment ripe for many people mindlessly swiping TikTok clips. But of course, none of this really solves the problem of culture.

Instead, the answer perhaps lies in focusing on the things we really connect with and experiencing them fully, rather than trying to maintain everything at once, like art from a tick list. Doesn’t create much that we see on the surface.

As Wim Wenders recently said Euronews Culture Interview: “The biggest disease we all have at the moment is that we have too much of what we like. We love cinema, but there are too many movies. I love music, but there’s too much music to listen to… There’s too much of everything, and it doesn’t make me happy.”

actually it is Too much, But seeing Mark Wahlberg talking sensitively to a plant in a random TikTok clip popular Of course, it makes us happy.

