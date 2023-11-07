FORT COLLINS, Colorado, November 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Datahorizon Research, the domestic refrigerator market size was estimated at US$94.8 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$204.2 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 8.1%.

Refrigerators are an essential component of all households globally. According to the International Energy Agency, about 70% of households, equivalent to approximately 1.3 billion homes, have refrigerators, which is expected to increase to 1.5 billion by 2030.

The increasing technological advancements in refrigerator systems is a major factor contributing to the growth of the market. Various technologies, such as highly energy-efficient and smart refrigerators, are in demand due to their myriad features. Using nanoparticles such as TiO2 and Al2O3 mixed with refrigerants reduces energy consumption and can be used to improve the efficiency of refrigerators. Additionally, smart refrigerators, which monitor the system for problems, allow the user to view the contents inside the refrigerator without opening the door and provide additional energy savings. Furthermore, these refrigerators also monitor the contents inside and notify the user when there is a need to restock. Demand has increased due to such factors Household for refrigerator.

Additionally, the increasing purchasing power of consumers, especially in developing economies, is also driving the growth of the market. When disposable income increases, household spending increases, such as essential electronics. Consumer expenditure is one of the most important determinants of demand. According to the Centers for Census and Economic Information, in 2022, consumer spending contributed about 68.16% of the top gross domestic product of the United States. Furthermore, in emerging economies such as China and India, the emergence of the earning middle class has made a major contribution to rising disposable income. Increasing exports from these countries have resulted in a large population migration from agriculture-related jobs to the manufacturing sector, which has seen a significant rise in wages and skill levels.

Partition Overview:

global domestic refrigerator market The freezer is divided into door types, locations and zones. Double door refrigerators offer various benefits compared to their counterparts, which contribute to the growth of the segment. Double door refrigerators provide more space for food storage as they have multiple drawers and tiers, which can be used to hold different food items. Asia Pacific holds the largest market share and its revenue share in the domestic refrigerator market was 37.3% in 2022. This sector is expected to continue to dominate during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing consumption of frozen products, especially ice cream, in the region.

Highlights of Domestic Refrigerator Market Report:

The global domestic refrigerator market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% through 2032.

The adoption of technology enabled by the Internet of Things (IoT) enabling advanced features such as smart climate control, displays and remote operation capabilities through smartphones is expected to improve product quality at affordable prices.

On the basis of door type, the market is sub-segmented into single door, double door, side-by-side door and French door. Double-door segment to garner the largest market revenue share of 42.9% in 2022.

On the basis of freezer location, the market is classified into top freezer, bottom freezer, and freezer-less. Freezer-on-top systems had the largest market share and a revenue share of 49.5% of the home refrigerator market in 2022.

Some of the key players in the domestic refrigerator market report include Whirlpool Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Panasonic Corporation, LIEBHERR, LG Electronics Inc., Haier Inc., Godrej Group, AB Electrolux and Midea.

Industry Trends and Insights:

In January 2023, Whirlpool Corporation entered into a defined contribution agreement with Arcelik A.S. The agreement calls for Whirlpool to contribute its European major home appliance business and Arcelik to create a new organization to contribute its major home appliance, consumer electronics, air conditioning and small home appliance businesses, in which Whirlpool will own. 25% stake and Arcelik holds 75% stake. Power.

In 2021, various ice cream brands were launched that resemble famous Chinese landmarks such as Shanghai Tower, Yuyuan Garden view, and Oriental Pearl TV Tower to attract consumers.

Domestic Refrigerator Market Segmentation:

According to door type: Single Door, Double Door, Side by Side Door, French Door

By freezer location: Freezer above, freezer below, freezer low.

by region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

