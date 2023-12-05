Domestic entrepreneurs get immersed in the festive spirit

Handmade Christmas decorations to choose from.

Kimberly Colaco

It’s starting to look a bit like Christmas – the weather is getting cooler and everyone is slowly getting into the festive mood. The Christmas season brings a sense of hope and togetherness, but it’s also an opportunity for home entrepreneurs to capitalize on it. And so, you have some Goans who have focused this season on being creative and bringing out the best in their Christmas-themed goods.

From cute crochet hairbands to wooden earrings, here are a sample of what some Goans have done with their art to welcome the season of happiness.

Fringed snowflake earrings. Decorate your ears with Christmas trees. Golden snowflakes waiting to be styled.

patting around the christmas tree

Meet Saligao fashion designer Ninoshka Alvares-Delaney, who decided to use her school’s tatting lessons to create some interesting earrings. “I love making these tassel earrings and other decorations during Christmas. I learned this skill when I was in school and thought I should use it. Since this work is rarely available, it takes me about an hour to complete a set,” she says. She adds, “People appreciate my work because it is neat and we have customers ranging from youth to middle-aged.”

Hirni, female deer. These stockings do not need any accessories. starry Starry Night.

it was a starry night

Why wear metal and plastic earrings when you can wear wooden earrings? Rochelle Vaz of Vasco uses pre-cut pieces of wood and turns them into earrings. “I love spreading the joy of the season. I started by making a few sets to give to friends and relatives. I posted some pictures and started getting inquiries and orders from people. This inspired me to make them for sale. I use a lot of detailing to make them look beautiful, like adding beads and more. I take pine wood/MDF precut patterns and then hand paint them. They’re about an inch shorter.”

Get yourself a resin pendant this Christmas. work in progress…

Using skills taught online

Two years into the pandemic, many skills were learned through online workshops and Candolim’s Ioana D’Lima was among them. She tried her hand at resin art and within a period of two years she started her own brand where she creates and sells resin art in the form of accessories and jewellery. “It was my mother who inspired me to attend the two-day workshop and now, I am selling my work here. This year I have tried to create something with Christmas-themed earrings and pendants, because many people know about this art, I get a lot of appreciation,” says Ioana.

What could be a better way to style your hair?

decorate my hair with holly branches

Can a trait inherited from your grandmother become a source of income? Well, in the case of Panaji’s Radhika Shankwalkar, it turns out that this can happen. In her spare time, Radhika makes some interesting crochet hairbands. “It was my process to relieve stress and after a few attempts, I made them for my niece. I posted some pictures online, and I got calls from some people asking me to make them for their kids. I never thought that my hobby would earn me a few rupees,” says Radhika.

No room for frostbite! deck the Halls with boughs of holly.

joy to the World

Connie Godinho of Saligao is known for her crochet stars and during her free time, she makes some crochet items for children. “I have been crocheting for many years, but I didn’t want to just make doilies. These are easy to make and making something more elaborate and complex is not as challenging. That’s why I make hairbands and clips for kids; For young adults, I make earrings and other items.

