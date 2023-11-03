Dollar tumbles as Asia FX firms widen losses ahead of non-farm payrolls

Investing.com–Most Asian currencies rose on Friday, while the dollar fell further as traders bet the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates, although anticipation of key nonfarm payrolls data kept gains in check.

Regional trading volume was also somewhat lower due to a holiday in the Japanese market.

Rate-sensitive, risk-heavy units such as the South Korean won, the Philippine peso and the Indonesian rupiah were the best performers for the day, with gains of between 0.5% and 1%.

The Japanese yen rose 0.1% in non-holiday trading, but was still above 150 against the dollar, near its weakest level in a year. This left traders wary of any interference by the Japanese government in currency markets, after the Bank of Japan took a less aggressive stance earlier this week.

The Chinese yuan was hovering at a one-year low after weak economic readings this week. Chinese services sector activity grew less than expected in October, although it accelerated slightly from the previous month, a private survey showed on Friday.

Dollar weakens as rate hike fears fade, non-farm payrolls in focus

Broader Asian currencies advanced, while the dollar pared some losses for the week after the Fed kept rates steady and hinted somewhat dovish on more interest rate hikes.

This increased speculation that the central bank has hiked rates for the year and will start cutting rates from mid-2024. The dollar index and dollar index futures fell slightly in Asian trading, and were down 0.4% for the week.

But the dollar still faced another big test on Friday, with key non-farm payrolls data for October due later in the day.

Any sign of resilience in the labor market gives the Fed more incentive to raise interest rates, which in turn could reverse some of the dollar weakness seen this week. The Fed is still leaving the door open for another rate hike this year, although the move will largely depend on more economic data.

Friday’s data is expected to show a sharp decline in payrolls. But the data has consistently beaten market estimates so far in 2023, as the US labor market remains strong.

Australian dollar set for strong week on fears of RBA rate hike

The Australian dollar fell 0.1% but was trading up 1.5% for the week amid growing prospects of an interest rate hike at the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) meeting next Tuesday.

This sentiment was further fueled by stronger-than-expected retail sales data for the third quarter, which indicated that strong retail spending could potentially dampen inflation in the coming months.

Recent signs of sticky Australian inflation, combined with a flexible labor market and retail spending, are expected to prompt the RBA to raise interest rates by at least 25 basis points next week.

The bank raised rates by a cumulative 400 basis points last year, but had put it on hold since May to assess the effects of rate hikes on the Australian economy.

