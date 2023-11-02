Dollar Treasury yields slide as Fed remains on hold

By Rae V

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar fell sharply on Thursday as U.S. Treasury yields fell, as markets became more confident of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive monetary policy tightening cycle after it left rates unchanged.

As widely expected, the Fed kept interest rates steady on Wednesday as policymakers struggled to determine whether financial conditions could tighten enough to control inflation.

However, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledged that recent market-driven increases in Treasury bond yields, home mortgage rates and other financing costs could have their own impact on the economy as long as they continue.

The decision improved sentiment on Wall Street, which spilled over into Asia Day, giving a slight boost to the risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars.

The Aussie rose 0.5% to a three-week high of $0.6426, while the Kiwi similarly jumped more than 0.5% to a two-week high of $0.58825.

The dollar fell broadly, along with US Treasury yields, which hit multi-week lows in early Asia trading. [US/]

“We feel like the FOMC is now in hold mode, albeit aggressively, rather than just pausing,” said Jay Bryson, chief economist at Wells Fargo. “That is, we think the threshold for further rate increases is higher now than it was a few months ago.”

Two-year U.S. Treasury yields, which generally reflect near-term interest rate expectations, fell to a nearly two-month low of 4.9250% on Thursday, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell to a two-week low of 4.7070%. fell. ,

The euro rose 0.18% against the dollar to $1.0589.

The US dollar index fell 0.11% to 106.34.

Traders also became increasingly confident that US rates could peak after data showed US manufacturing declined sharply in October, although separate data pointed to a still flexible labor market, leading to further economic growth by the Fed. Rates are likely to remain at restrictive levels for a longer period.

“We will need to see some weakness in the labor market before target inflation can be reached,” said Lon Erickson, portfolio manager at Thornburg Investment Management.

“It may take some time to develop and that’s one reason we’re likely to see higher rates for a longer period of time.”

According to the CME FedWatch tool, market pricing shows about a 15% chance that the Fed could start cutting rates as early as next March, compared with about a 10% chance a week ago.

The fall in the dollar provided some relief to the yen, although it remained at a weak level of 150 per dollar.

The Japanese currency was last traded at 150.44 per dollar, having fallen to a one-year low of 151.74 per dollar earlier in the week in the wake of the Bank of Japan (BOJ) monetary policy decision.

Investors were still struggling to digest the implications of the central bank’s piecemeal change in its controversial bond yield control policy – a move that has sparked jittery reactions in Japan’s bond market and currency.

“This almost seems like the end for YCC, but it is not yet clear to what extent the BOJ will intervene in the JGB market if 10-year yields rise above 1%,” said Tom Kenny, senior international economist at ANZ. ” ,

“We think the BOJ will be content to let long-term yields rise in an orderly manner and will likely intervene if moves are unsustainable.”

Elsewhere, sterling rose 0.35% to $1.2192 ahead of the Bank of England’s rate decision on Thursday, where the central bank is expected to keep rates unchanged.

(Reporting by Rae V. Editing by Sam Holmes)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com