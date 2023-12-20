Dollar struggling on rate cut expectations; yen on backfoot

By Brigid Riley

TOKYO (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar slipped against most major currencies on Wednesday as traders continued to sell the currency on bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve will soon start cutting interest rates ahead of inflation data later this week.

The exception was the yen, against which the dollar remained firm after the Bank of Japan remained silent on ending its ultra-loose monetary policy the previous day.

Financial markets were jittery after Fed officials backed off plans for three rate cuts through 2024 at last week’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, market participants are currently estimating a 67.5% chance of the Fed making its first rate cut at its March meeting.

“The proverbial genie is now out of the bottle, and the Fed will either have to accept this and risk premature policy easing or step back from very tight and “There has to be some instability in the market.” .com.

While Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic reiterated on Tuesday that he expects to cut rates twice in the second half of the year, he said there is no “urgency” now.

The same day, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said whether the central bank could meet rate cut forecasts depends on how the economy performs.

The dollar index was finally steady at 102.20, after slipping more than 0.3% on Tuesday and hitting a four-month low of 101.76 last week.

Ultimately, the dollar’s move will depend on economic data supporting a rate cut, Rodda said.

“The US dollar is the reverse of the so-called ‘everything rally’, which will accelerate if data confirms the need for cuts next year,” he said.

The Fed’s preferred measure of underlying inflation, the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, is due this week, and it could provide clarity on whether inflation has slowed enough for the Fed to begin policy easing next year. Has occurred.

Meanwhile, the yen stood at 143.78 yen against the dollar after falling to a low of 144.95 the previous day.

The yen was trading around the low 142 range on Tuesday before the Bank of Japan announced its monetary policy decision, and after Japanese central bank chief Kazuo Ueda gave no hint on an imminent end to negative interest rates. And became weaker.

“Ueda’s lack of ‘obnoxiousness’ should reinforce the notion that next April is the most likely date for a policy change,” Rodrigo Catril, senior FX strategist at National Bank of Australia, said in a note.

Elsewhere, the euro was steady at $1.0973, while sterling traded at $1.2724 after giving up gains on a weaker dollar on Tuesday.

Among cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin is up 0.44% at $42,446.00.

