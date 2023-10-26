Dollar strengthens, yen weakens to intervention-cautious levels

By Ankur Banerjee

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar was stronger on Thursday, near a one-week high as Treasury yields rose and investors’ appetite for riskier currencies waned, while the yen eased as traders worried about the possibility of intervention. Crossed the level of 150 per dollar to hold.

The Japanese yen touched a one-year low of 150.32 per dollar overnight and stood at 150.26.

Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki warned investors against selling the yen again on Thursday, saying officials were keeping a close eye on the moves. “I am monitoring market developments with the same urgency as before,” he told reporters at his ministry.

The closely watched 150 range is regarded by investors as a danger zone that could trigger intervention from Japanese authorities. Suzuki did not comment directly on the possibility of intervention.

US GDP data due later on Thursday is a key event risk for the dollar/yen, according to Carol Kong, currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, who said a strong report could put pressure on US yields and result in a fall in the yen. May reach new low.

The recent surge in global interest rates is increasing pressure on the Bank of Japan to change its bond yield controls next week. The possibility of increasing the current yield limits set three months ago is being discussed, sources told Reuters

The Australian dollar slipped to an 11-month low of $0.6276 and was down 0.35% at $0.6287. Wednesday’s surprisingly high inflation reading has stoked expectations of further interest rate hikes.

The New Zealand dollar also touched an 11-month low of $0.5780 and was down 0.22% at $0.5788.

Benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields rose, resuming a move toward the 16-year peak of 5.0% that was briefly breached on Monday. The 10-year yield was up 1 basis point at 4.964% in Asian hours on Thursday.

Mixed US corporate earnings also weighed on risk sentiment.

“The market is showing fresh signs of unease with US corporate earnings results, which are an additional source of volatility,” said Rodrigo Catril, senior FX strategist at National Australia Bank.

Meanwhile, the Canadian dollar fell 0.07% against the US dollar to 1.38 per dollar after the Bank of Canada kept its key overnight rate at 5.0% as expected, but called for more rate hikes to control inflation. Kept the door open.

The euro was little changed at $1.0562 ahead of the European Central Bank’s policy decision later in the day.

The ECB is expected to keep interest rates unchanged at record highs, breaking a 15-month losing streak. It may discuss a sharp reduction in its large portfolio of government debt as it grapples with hyperinflation.

“With the European economy softening and inflation softening, we expect attention will soon turn to a possible rate cut,” CBA’s Kong said.

“At this stage we have the first cut planned for June 2024. Soft European economic data and negative interest rate differentials between Europe and the US will likely keep the euro/dollar under pressure.”

Sterling was down 0.09% on the day at $1.2097 and is on track for a weekly decline of 0.5%.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar stood at 106.58, slightly below the one-week high of 106.61 touched on Wednesday.

Among cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin last fell 0.04% to $34,665.00. The world’s largest cryptocurrency has surged 15% this week on speculation that an exchange-traded Bitcoin fund is imminent.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Singapore; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

