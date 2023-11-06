Dollar stable but remains weak despite Fed stance

By Vidya Ranganathan

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Major global currencies were steady early on Monday but looked set to continue last week’s rally as the dollar pared its losses after the Federal Reserve eased its hawkish rhetoric.

The dollar index was flat at 105.11, the euro at $1.0726. The dollar index fell more than 1% last week, its biggest decline since mid-July and hitting a six-week low.

Global shares also had their strongest week in a year as expectations of the Fed raising rates gained momentum.

Other indicators such as weakness in US jobs data, soft manufacturing numbers from around the world and a decline in long-term Treasury yields also hurt the dollar, while boosting rallies in sterling, the Australian dollar and causing the yen to bounce off the weak side. Made. 150 per dollar.

Tina Teng, market analyst at CMC Markets in Auckland, expects the trend to continue through November.

“We always say bad news is good news, so this is good so the Fed and other central banks are expected to end the rate hike cycle soon,” Teng said.

However, analysts at JPMorgan Securities sounded cautious.

“Dollar bears would be well served to temper their enthusiasm,” he wrote. “This is because the pillars of USD strength have weakened, but not completely faded, and are likely to eventually re-emerge as USD-supportive factors over the medium term.”

Additionally, in addition to more evidence of a slowing US economy, JPMorgan analysts say continued dollar selling requires signs of improvement in the euro zone, China and other areas, which they say are ” “Still weak”.

GDP and inflation data from the latest manufacturing surveys from China and Europe confirm this.

Treasury yields fell last week after weak US jobs and manufacturing data and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell talking about ‘balanced’ risks. Additionally, the US government cut its refinancing projections for the quarter, and announced lower-than-expected growth in long-term debt auctions.

Yields on 2-year notes have fallen 25 basis points in nearly two weeks, while 10-year yields have slipped half a percentage point and are at a 5-week low of 4.59%. The front end of the curve remains deeply inverted.

The futures market is leaning toward a 90% chance the Fed will hike rates, and an 86% chance the first policy easing will come as soon as June.

The market also reports that there is about an 80% chance that the European Central Bank will cut rates by April, while the Bank of England will cut rates in August.

The Japanese yen is trading 0.16% weaker at 149.60 per dollar. CMC Markets’ Teng said the dollar’s reversal in direction and the yen’s recovery from last week’s lows suggest Japanese authorities probably don’t need to intervene in the currency.

The yen hit 151.74 per dollar on Friday, close to last October’s low, prompting several rounds of dollar-selling interventions by the Bank of Japan.

Sterling was last trading steady at $1.2368. UK GDP data for the fourth quarter is due this week and while sterling rallied strongly last week in a currency-starved market, it is still down about 6% in four months.

The decline in the dollar and yields helped gold settle at $1,990, just shy of its recent five-month peak of $2,009. [GOL/]

Among cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin was up 1.23% at $35,057.20. Risky assets have surged on expectations of an end to the central bank’s policy tightening cycle.

The crypto industry has also become focused on the possibility of new spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which would open the market to more investors. Although none has been approved, several companies have applied for such a product.

(Editing by Sri Navaratnam)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com