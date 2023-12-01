Dollar softens as traders weigh rate cut prospects

By Ankur Banerjee

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar was on the backfoot on Friday, while the euro fell sharply as traders looked into data that showed inflation was easing, raising expectations that interest rates would be peaked and central bank… Banks will start cutting rates soon.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six rivals, was 0.145% lower at 103.30, following its weakest monthly performance in a year in November, despite jumping 0.6% overnight.

Data on Thursday showed U.S. consumer spending rose modestly in October, while the annual increase in inflation was the lowest in more than 2-1/2 years.

The eagerly awaited personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 3% in October from a year earlier, down from a three-month reading of 3.4%, though still above the Fed’s 2% target.

Ryan Brandham, head of global capital markets, North, said, “Although the 3% level is too high to declare victory over inflation, it represents a new low for the series that will likely please the Fed and encourage further hikes.” will reduce any pressure to implement the US, in Validus Risk Management.

“It remains to be seen whether it will be easier to move from 3% to 2%, or whether inflation will remain stagnant in 2024.”

Federal Reserve policymakers signaled on Thursday that the US central bank is likely to raise interest rates, but left the door open to further monetary policy tightening if inflation stops.

The CME FedWatch tool shows markets are pricing in a 97% chance of the Fed backing down at the December meeting, with a 42% chance of a rate cut in March next year, compared with a 27% chance last week.

Investors’ attention will now turn to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments later on Friday, with traders likely to scrutinize every word as he outlines the rate outlook.

“We expect Powell to reiterate the possibility of further tightening and reduce expectations for a rate cut,” said Carol Kong, currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

“Further easing of financial conditions could weaken the FOMC’s efforts to reduce inflationary pressures. That said, we do not expect the FOMC to tighten policy again.”

In Europe, data on Thursday showed euro zone inflation fell more than expected for the third consecutive month in November, raising the possibility of an early spring rate cut despite clear guidance from the European Central Bank.

The euro was up 0.13% at $1.0902, having slipped 0.7% on Thursday after inflation data. The single currency is down 0.3% for the week. Sterling was up 0.17% on the day at $1.2643.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.31% to 147.73 per dollar, its third consecutive week of gains against the dollar, taking it away from the 33-year low of 151.92 touched in mid-November.

Toshiro Muto, a former top bureaucrat at the Japanese Finance Ministry and senior central banker, said on Thursday that the Bank of Japan is more likely to eliminate both negative interest rates and yield controls in early April, when annual wage talks open up scope for pay increases. confirms.

The Australian dollar rose 0.20% to $0.662, while the New Zealand dollar rose 0.37% to $0.618. [AUD/]

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Singapore. Editing by Sam Holmes)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com