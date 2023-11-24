By Ankur Banerjee

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar remained subdued on Friday on uncertainty over the path of U.S. interest rates, while the euro edged higher overnight as data suggested the recession in the euro zone may be easing.

With US markets closed on Thursday and a short trading session on Friday for Thanksgiving, currencies are likely to trade narrowly, but liquidity is expected to remain low with some volatility.

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency along with six peers, eased 0.029% to 103.73, close to a two-and-a-half-month low of 103.17 hit earlier this week.

The index has fallen 2.8% this month on growing expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates and begin cutting rates next year, on course for its weakest monthly performance in a year.

According to CME Group’s FedWatch tool, the market has tempered expectations of a Fed rate cut in 2024, with futures now showing a 26% chance that the Fed will cut its target rate at the March 2024 policy meeting. This compares with a 33% chance last week.

The euro was at $1.0904, up 0.16% overnight after a series of preliminary surveys showed a recession in Germany may be slower than expected, offset by a slowdown in French business activity.

Meanwhile, Japan’s core consumer price growth rose slightly in October after softening last month, boosting investors’ views that stubborn inflation could prompt the Bank of Japan (BoJ) to withdraw monetary stimulus soon. .

ING economists said they expect the BOJ to move away from its super-accommodative stance next year.

“We believe the BOJ could eliminate the yield curve program as early as the first quarter of next year, as Japanese government bonds have stabilized… If wage growth continues to accelerate next year, the yield curve program may end in the second quarter of 2024. “Could initiate its first rate hike in the quarter.”

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.04% to 149.49 per dollar. The Asian currency has gradually moved away from the near 33-year low of 151.92 touched early last week and is up 1.5% for the month.

Japan’s factory activity shrank for a sixth consecutive month in November, while modest growth in the services sector was little changed, a business survey showed on Friday, highlighting the fragility of the economy amid soft demand and inflation.

Sterling was up 0.05% on the day at $1.2539. The Australian dollar rose 0.14% to $0.657, while the kiwi rose 0.07% to $0.605.

Cash Treasuries resumed trading in Asia after the Japan holiday on Thursday, with the yield on 10-year Treasury notes rising 2.9 basis points to 4.445%.

The yield on 30-year Treasury bonds rose 2.8 basis points to 4.576%.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Singapore; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com