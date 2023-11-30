Dollar near three-month low, focus on inflation data

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar was at a three-month low on Thursday and set to post its sharpest monthly decline in a year as investors bet that the Federal Reserve will keep rates unchanged ahead of a key inflation report later in the day. Can increase. in daytime.

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six rivals, eased 0.058% to 102.74, not far from 102.46 — its lowest level since Aug. 10 on Wednesday.

The index is down 3.7% in November due to rising expectations that the Fed will cut interest rates in the first half of 2024.

The dollar recovered some of its losses on Wednesday after data showed the US economy grew faster than initially reported in the third quarter.

“I think it’s still largely about US yields. And by extension FOMC policy,” said Carol Kong, currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

“The market will continue to focus on what FOMC officials say about the likelihood of an upcoming rate-hike cycle.”

Investors will be focused on comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, who is scheduled to speak on Friday in the wake of Fed Governor Christopher Waller warning on Tuesday of a possible rate cut in the coming months.

But before that, the spotlight will be on Thursday’s crucial personal consumption expenditure (PCE) inflation report.

Christopher Wong, currency strategist at OCBC, said the data will give a glimpse of whether the deflationary trend seen so far continues. “If core PCE expectations are cut to the downside, the USD could make another move to the downside.”

According to Goldman Sachs, the US financial situation is the weakest since the beginning of September and has declined by 100 basis points (bps) in a month. The Bank of America’s global and emerging markets index rose slightly last week, but financial conditions are also down about 100 bps from a month ago.

US rates futures markets are now cutting rates by more than 100 basis points starting in May next year, and the two-year Treasury yield is at its lowest since July – it fell by almost 40 basis points this week alone. Is. [US/]

The weakness in the dollar has given most Asian and regional currencies an opportunity to gain. Two of the best performers are at polar opposite ends of the ‘carry’ spectrum – the New Zealand dollar and the Japanese yen.

Kiwi got an extra boost on Wednesday after the central bank’s ‘disgusting hold’ – policymakers kept the key cash rate at a relatively high 5.50%, but unexpectedly signaled it could be raised again if inflation does not ease. Is.

The currency was up 0.26% at $0.6172, close to a four-month peak of $0.6207 hit on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, expectations that the Bank of Japan will soon end its negative rate policy have pulled the yen deeply higher, and in the process, prompting the central bank to support the currency through direct FX market intervention. But the pressure has reduced.

The yen strengthened 0.09% to 147.11 per dollar on Thursday, close to a two-and-a-half-month high of 146.675 per dollar hit on Wednesday.

Sterling was up 0.01% on the day at $1.2695, while the euro was up 0.06% at $1.0975. The Australian dollar rose 0.08% to $0.6623.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee and Vidya Ranganathan in Singapore; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com