Dollar hits three-month low as traders eye PCE data

By Brigid Riley

TOKYO (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar fell to a three-month low against peer currencies on Tuesday as weaker-than-expected new home sales data sent traders worried that the Federal Reserve could start cutting interest rates. . In the first half of next year.

The data showed U.S. new home sales fell 5.6% in October to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 679,000 units, less than the 723,000 units expected by economists polled by Reuters and driven by a decline in Treasury yields. Is.

The dollar index, a measure of the greenback against a basket of currencies, was at 103.11, its lowest level since Aug. 31. The dollar was on track for a loss of more than 3% in November, its worst performance in a year.

Market expectations that the Fed’s rate hike cycle has finally ended also weighed on the greenback. According to the CME FedWatch tool, US rate futures showed about a 25% chance that the Fed could start cutting rates as early as March and rising to about 45% by May.

“Slow growth, peak rates, rate cuts next year, and liquidation of long positions: these are the dynamics that are fueling a weak US dollar and driving the entire currency complex,” said Kyle Rhoda, senior financial markets analyst at Capital.com. Is.”

“Anything that brings that trend into question will change the outlook; however, the probability of that happening is high,” he said, adding that the dollar was more likely to fall.

Traders are now keeping an eye on the US core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index – the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation – for further confirmation this week that inflation is slowing in the world’s largest economy.

PCE comes on top of other key economic events this week, including Chinese Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data and the OPEC+ decision.

OPEC+ is considering deepening oil production cuts after delaying its policy meeting this Thursday, according to an OPEC+ source.

The Australian dollar briefly touched a new three-and-a-half-month high of $0.66155 before falling to $0.66105. Data released on Tuesday morning showed that domestic retail sales in October declined compared to the previous month.

The kiwi also hit its highest level since August 10 at $0.61055 before falling back to $0.61055. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has a monetary policy meeting on Wednesday, where it is expected to keep interest rates steady at 5.50% for the fourth consecutive time.

Elsewhere, the yen held around 148.10 as the dollar’s recent weakness continued to offer some relief to the Japanese currency.

Although the Fed may have its work cut out for it, expectations are rising for the Bank of Japan to finally begin exiting its ultra-loose monetary policy; More than half of economists surveyed by Reuters expect the Japanese central bank to take action at its April meeting.

“The dollar still holds a significant yield advantage over the (yen),” IG market analyst Tony Sycamore wrote in a note. “We suspect that unless the (dollar/yen) breaks the trend channel support 146.50/30 area, offensive relief is unlikely.”

(Reporting by Brigid Riley. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com