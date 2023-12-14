Dollar falls to weakest since August as traders eye Fed

(Bloomberg) — The dollar fell to a four-month low on Thursday as traders digested the clearest signal yet that the Federal Reserve’s aggressive footstep campaign is over.

The Bloomberg dollar spot index fell 0.3% to its lowest level since August, extending losses from Wednesday after Fed officials considered a faster pace of rate cuts than in September. The US central bank kept rates stable for the third consecutive time.

While Chairman Jerome Powell indicated he is prepared to hike again if price pressures return, Fed officials have signaled an end to the cycle of tightening. Powell said policymakers are now turning their attention to when to start cutting rates as inflation continues to ease toward their 2% target.

“The Fed’s decisive move to cut rates significantly dampens the US dollar’s prospects in the near term,” Richard Franulovich, head of FX strategy at Westpac Banking Corp in Sydney, wrote in a note to clients. “Although the door is now open for a long-awaited big move in the dollar, we still think it will take time to develop.”

The so-called Group of 10 currencies advanced against the greenback on Thursday, with the Australian dollar and yen both rising more than 1%. Asian currencies rose broadly, with the Korean won and Thai baht climbing 2%.

The dollar is on track for a second consecutive monthly loss after posting its biggest monthly decline in a year in November – a decline of nearly 3%. The currency’s path will depend on the pace of rate cuts by other major central banks as the fight against inflation comes against economic weakness.

Investors will soon focus on the upcoming Bank of England and European Central Bank meetings on Thursday that will help determine whether the dollar selloff will be sustainable. Former ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet said on Wednesday that the underlying state of US inflation means the Fed will likely cut rates after its European counterpart.

“There may be a bit of an overstatement of the FX move after the Fed because there is very little liquidity at the end of the year, but it really also depends on what the ECB does today,” said Mahjabin Zaman, head of FX research at Australia. whether it surpasses or not.” New Zealand Banking Group in Sydney. “Going forward it’s really going to be how narrow or wide the gap between the Fed’s expectations and market expectations gets will be the determining factor for how much the dollar weakens.”

