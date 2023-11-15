Dollar falls most in a year as traders bet on end of US surge

(Bloomberg) — The U.S. dollar fell the most in a year after soft inflation data led traders to bet that the Federal Reserve would start cutting interest rates by mid-2024, sending Treasury yields falling. Will come.

Most read from Bloomberg

The Bloomberg gauge of the dollar fell as much as 1.3% on Tuesday, its biggest decline since November 2022. It remained close to the previous day’s close on Wednesday, helping the won and the ringgit top Asia’s currency rankings. The move follows a report that showed US headline and core inflation slowed more than economists had forecast in October.

The release of the data sparked a surge in financial markets around the world, with traders hopeful that the Fed’s aggressive rate hikes will succeed in curbing the worst inflation surge since the 1980s. This caused bond yields to fall, reducing the incentive for foreign investors to move money to the US and riskier assets such as US and emerging market stocks.

The dollar remained bullish for most of this year due to rising Treasury yields. But that situation reversed on Tuesday, when the dollar lost ground against almost all the world’s major currencies as traders expected the Fed to cut its benchmark rate by about half a percentage point by July.

“In recent weeks, it seemed as if there was a reluctance to buy dollars on data that supports the Fed’s higher-longer narrative,” said Simon Harvey of Monex. “It is not surprising to see European and high-beta FX rally against the dollar as rate cut expectations are brought forward.”

Among so-called Group-of-10 currencies, the Australian dollar rose as much as 2.1% on Tuesday, its biggest rise since January, with the euro climbing as much as 1.8% in its biggest intraday move in a year. There was a slight softening in the movement of currencies on Wednesday.

Among emerging Asian currencies, the won rose 1.9% on Wednesday, followed by the Malaysian ringgit which gained 1.3%.

The yen pulled back from a 33-year low against the greenback, a level that had traders bracing for possible intervention from Japan to support the beleaguered currency. Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki repeatedly warned this week that the government would respond with excessive measures.

Hawkish Bates faded

Fed swap contracts indicate that the chances of another rate hike have dropped to almost zero, pushing the timing of the first anticipated rate cut to May or June. Treasuries rallied across maturities on Tuesday, with the yield on the five-year tenor falling 25 basis points to a low of 4.41%. The 10-year US benchmark was little changed at 4.45% on Wednesday.

A falling dollar in the options market helps balance currency positions. Three-month volatility on the index reached its lowest level since February 2022.

“The market has priced in more rate cuts next year and the start of the easing cycle,” said Paresh Upadhyay, director of fixed income and currency strategy at Amundi US. He added that “there is a lack of fundamental data in the short term, a high probability of no hike in December and a market that is on the wrong path that could give this rally some momentum.”

–With assistance from Anya Andrianova and Marcus Wong.

(Updates on Asia FX in paragraph two, Won in paragraph seven and Treasuries in paragraph nine.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg LP

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com