Dollar continues to fall, US equity futures stable: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — The dollar continued to slide, with a gauge of greenback strength hitting its lowest level since August amid speculation that the Federal Reserve is nearing the end of its rate-hike cycle.

Traders are currently estimating a roughly 30% chance of the first Fed rate cut in March after good inflation data last week. Investors are awaiting Tuesday week’s publication of the minutes of the last Fed rates meeting for more insight into policymakers’ thinking.

“The Fed’s accommodative policy remains in place,” said Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. “There is likely to be continued downward pressure on US yields and the dollar.”

US equity futures were steady after a three-week stock rally that lifted the S&P 500 to an 11-week high. Microsoft Corp gained more than 2% in pre-market trading after appointing Sam Altman, the OpenAI co-founder who was ousted from his startup last week, to lead its in-house artificial intelligence team. US 20-year Treasury yields rose ahead of the auction.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index fluctuated as a number of negative corporate news weighed on stocks.

Bayer AG fell more than 10% after the German pharmaceutical giant shut down a major drug trial and suffered a defeat in a trial related to the Roundup weed killer. Ashtead Group PLC fell after the U.K. equipment-rental company cut its revenue forecasts. Julius Baer Group Ltd. fell as much as 9.6% after the Swiss bank warned of a profit decline amid rising bad loan provisions.

Moody’s upgrades Italy

Italian banks rallied after Moody’s Investors Service set its outlook on the country’s debt to stable, removing the immediate threat of a downgrade to junk. Italy’s yield premium on German bonds narrowed.

Meanwhile, European natural gas prices jumped after Iran-backed Houthi rebels seized a ship in the Red Sea, rekindling concerns that the Israel-Hamas war could hit waterways vital to the fuel. . Benchmark futures rose as much as 6.9% on Monday, snapping a four-day losing streak. The rise was also driven by cold weather forecasts and higher crude oil prices ahead of the OPEC+ meeting later this week.

The European Central Bank may have to raise borrowing costs again if investors bet on monetary easing, Governing Council member Pierre Wunsch said on Monday. He was the first of several ECB officials to speak on Monday and this weekend.

Newly elected President Javier Miley addressed supporters after winning the presidential election in Argentina. Reuters/Augustin Markarian (Augustin Markarian/Reuters)

In Argentina, libertarian candidate Javier Meili won the presidential race on Sunday, defeating Economy Minister Sergio Massa. Argentine bonds rose, while shares in developing countries as well as emerging market currencies rose.

Elsewhere in emerging markets, Zambia’s Eurobonds declined after the country said it could not implement a restructuring deal with bondholders because not all creditors supported the deal. Securities due 2027 fell more than 2 cents on the dollar.

The offshore yuan strengthened after the People’s Bank of China raised its daily reference rate for the currency to its strongest since August. The country’s commercial lenders kept their benchmark lending rates unchanged on Monday, in line with the central bank’s decision this month to keep policy rates on hold in favor of other methods to support stimulus spending.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 stock average rose to its highest level since 1990, briefly surpassing its June intraday peak, extending its gains this year to nearly 28%. Recent yen weakness, solid company earnings and corporate governance reforms have boosted the index.

Major events of this week:

European Central Bank Governing Council members Pablo Hernandez de Cos, François Villeroy de Galhau and Boris Vujicic spoke at separate events on Monday.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaks on Monday

US Conference Board Leading Index, Monday

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde speaking on Tuesday

Canada CPI, Tuesday

Federal Reserve November Policy Meeting Minutes, Tuesday

nvidia earnings tuesday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Wednesday

US Initial Jobless Claims, University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment, Durable Goods, Wednesday

Eurozone PMI, Thursday

UK S&P Global/CIPS Manufacturing PMI, Thursday

The European Central Bank published accounts of its October policy meeting on Thursday

Thanksgiving holiday in America on Thursday

Japan CPI, Friday

Germany GDP, Friday

US manufacturing PMI, Friday

Black Friday sales start on Friday

Some key movements in the markets:

shares

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed at 9:26 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures little changed

Nasdaq 100 futures little changed

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed.

MSCI Asia Pacific index rose 0.6%

MSCI emerging markets index rose 0.7%

currencies

Bloomberg dollar spot index fell 0.3%

Euro rose 0.2% to $1.0933

The Japanese yen rose 0.8% to 148.45 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.6% to 7.1729 per dollar

The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.2484

cryptocurrency

Bitcoin rose 0.5% to $37,194.25

Ether rose 2.1% to $2,024.48

bond

Yields on 10-year Treasuries rose three basis points to 4.46%

Germany’s 10-year yield rose one basis point to 2.60%

UK 10-year yield rose one basis point to 4.12%

Goods

Brent crude rose 0.5% to $81 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $ 1,978.67 an ounce

