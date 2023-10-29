Dolgeville defeats Pulaski in final game on grass at Binon Field

DOLGEVILLE – Dolgeville took care of business Saturday and defeated Pulaski 38-8 in the all-Blue Devils Class D quarterfinals as the community said goodbye to Bynon Field as the school’s home football field.

When Dolgeville’s No. 4 team played its final game on the grass field behind the school, the newly lit and turfed football, soccer and track facility was visible from atop the neighboring hill. Named after the coach who built one of Section III’s most decorated programs, the arena has been home to the Blue Devils through their 19 sectional titles and the 2000 state championship.

Dolgeville running back Trevor Borst is hit by Pulaski lineman Jacob Krebs (left) while running down the home sideline Saturday afternoon.

Junior Trevor Borst ran for three touchdowns Saturday, and senior Cade Mosher threw for two touchdowns, as Dolgeville (6-2) won its sixth consecutive game of a season that started with consecutive losses. The Blue Devils have a chance to avenge one of those losses next weekend when they meet Beaver River, the No. 2 seed, in the second game of a Class D semifinal doubleheader at Adirondack High School.

“It would have been easy to ignore this game, looking forward to a rematch with Beaver River,” said Dolgeville coach Justin Doucontas. The kids knew they won last night, and what we have next, but they showed their Kept focused.”

Beaver River defeated Westmoreland/Oriskany 30-0 on Friday. The Beavers (6-3) defeated Dolgeville 13-12 in the Week 2 home opener for their first win of the season. Dolgeville failed to convert two-point conversions after both of its touchdowns in that game, as it had in a 14–12 loss to undefeated Sandy Creek the week before; The Blue Devils went 1 of 6 in conversions after Saturday’s touchdown.

Dolgeville’s Logan Kraszewski runs with the ball against Pulaski on Saturday.

Borst scored his first two touchdowns Saturday on a 38-yard run in the first quarter and an 18-yard run in the second. Mosher then threw a 43-yard scoring pass to Jacob Moore and a 31-yard throw to Brett Mosher to give the team a 24–0 lead at halftime.

Bryce Mosher scored on a six-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, followed by Borst’s successful run for the conversion, and Borst followed with a 12-yard run in the fourth quarter to put the team up 38–0.

Pulaski (3-6) escaped the shutout when Colin McGrath threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Nathan Pellow with 6 1/2 minutes remaining in the game.

The scoreboard of the turf football field under construction in Dolgeville looms behind spectators watching Saturday’s Section III playoff game against Pulaski at Bynon Field.

Pulaski snapped a five-game losing streak with an 8-0 win at Westmoreland last week, moving the team into a three-way tie with Herkimer and Westmoreland/Oriskany for a possible seventh place in the Class D-1 standings. Went. fifth place; The tie-breaker gave Pulaski the fifth seed. The Blue Devils won their first two games of the season, including an 18–12 decision over Beaver River.

Dolgeville, the two-time defending sectional champion, was a 38-20 winner on the road at Pulaski two weeks earlier. Dolgeville scored the first 32 points in that game with a successful conversion after four touchdowns in the first three quarters.

Dolgeville defeated Beaver River 44–24 in last year’s sectional final after defeating the Beavers 48–7 in the regular season.

This article originally appeared on the Times Telegram: Dolgeville beats Pulaski in last football game at original Bynon Field

Source: www.bing.com