DOJ echoes Tesla’s argument in Louisiana direct sales appeal

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) this week backed an argument from Tesla during a circuit court appeal of a case over the state of Louisiana’s automotive direct sales ban rules.

Tesla filed a lawsuit against Louisiana automotive dealer groups in the state last year in an attempt to overturn a ban on direct automotive sales without using dealerships. US District Judge Sarah Vance ruled against Tesla in June after the automaker filed a lawsuit against the Louisiana Automobile Dealers Association (LADA) and the Louisiana Motor Vehicle Commission (LMVC), as well as board members and other dealers.

Tesla immediately appealed the decision, and on Thursday, a DOJ filing reiterated a recent argument made by the automaker, saying Judge Vance had misinterpreted antitrust law in dismissing the case, a according to the report reuters, In a friend of the court filing, the DOJ echoed last week’s Tesla filing, arguing that Vance wrongfully sought to show the automaker the intent to stifle competition by showing up to Louisiana dealer groups.

Justice Department lawyers said in the filing that adding such a requirement would “unreasonably” restrict the reach of antitrust law. The DOJ further stated that it does not support Tesla or the opponents in this case, and said that it has no opinion on the “appropriate disposition” of the appeal.

Louisiana Motor Vehicle Commission attorneys did not respond. reuters‘Request for comment on this matter, nor did Tesla. The DOJ declined to comment.

In Vance’s decision, he said the ban “applies to all automakers and Tesla alleges no facts regarding anti-Tesla animus on the part of the Louisiana Legislature.”

Tesla argued in its appeal that Louisiana car dealerships had previously “agreed with each other to harass Tesla with baseless investigations and drive it out of the state.”

An argument date for the appeals court has not yet been set, and it is one of several direct sales bans Tesla faces at the state level in the US.

In Connecticut, Tesla partnered with Mohegan Sun, a casino run by the Mohegan Tribal Nation, to bypass direct sales restrictions in the state and set up a showroom. Similar direct sales legislation has also been proposed in Mississippi, Florida and elsewhere, which would force some residents to leave the state to buy vehicles from Tesla and other automakers with online-purchase models.

Tesla settled a similar case in Michigan in 2020, in which the state agreed that “any resident of Michigan can legally purchase a Tesla and have it serviced in Michigan.”

Source: www.teslarati.com