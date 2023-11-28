Dogecoin’s on-chain growth: Over 5 million addresses are now on DOGE
Dogecoin (DOGE) is seeing a resurgence in popularity, with its on-chain activity picking up activity after a period of relative calm.
On November 27, the number of addresses holding Dogecoin (DOGE) exceeded five million, an important milestone. This increase in adoption is accompanied by a significant increase in user activity on the Dogecoin network, according to data from on-chain analytics firm IntoTheBlock.
- The number of active addresses has more than doubled, reaching 168,000, the highest since March 2022.
- According to the latest data from IntoTheBlock, the total number of addresses with balances also reached a new peak of 5.11 million this week. Updates,
- Additionally, confirmed transactions on the Dogecoin blockchain have increased by a significant 1,000% over the past 10 days, reaching the highest level since June.
- Dogecoin has experienced a downturn in its price after falling by more than 10% in a 10-day period from $0.086 to the press time price of $0.077.
- However, the increase in on-chain activity has reflected the growing interest of institutional investors and large holders in the popular meme coin, indicating a potential increase in value in the coming days.
- As reported cryptopotatoA large amount of previously inactive Dogecoin stored in old wallets has recently been moved, indicating a possible shift in the asset’s price trajectory.
- However, amid the positive trend, a concern arises as 4.8 million wallets holding 1.5% of the total Dogecoin supply control the cryptocurrency’s price.
- IntoTheBlock suggests that this surge in activity is likely driven by Dogecoin “Doginals,” which do not require significant on-chain balance of DOGE.
source: cryptopotato.com