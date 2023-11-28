Dogecoin’s on-chain growth: Over 5 million addresses are now on DOGE

Dogecoin (DOGE) is seeing a resurgence in popularity, with its on-chain activity picking up activity after a period of relative calm.

On November 27, the number of addresses holding Dogecoin (DOGE) exceeded five million, an important milestone. This increase in adoption is accompanied by a significant increase in user activity on the Dogecoin network, according to data from on-chain analytics firm IntoTheBlock.

The number of active addresses has more than doubled, reaching 168,000, the highest since March 2022.

According to the latest data from IntoTheBlock, the total number of addresses with balances also reached a new peak of 5.11 million this week. Updates,

Additionally, confirmed transactions on the Dogecoin blockchain have increased by a significant 1,000% over the past 10 days, reaching the highest level since June.

Dogecoin has experienced a downturn in its price after falling by more than 10% in a 10-day period from $0.086 to the press time price of $0.077.

However, the increase in on-chain activity has reflected the growing interest of institutional investors and large holders in the popular meme coin, indicating a potential increase in value in the coming days.

As reported cryptopotatoA large amount of previously inactive Dogecoin stored in old wallets has recently been moved, indicating a possible shift in the asset’s price trajectory.

However, amid the positive trend, a concern arises as 4.8 million wallets holding 1.5% of the total Dogecoin supply control the cryptocurrency’s price.

IntoTheBlock suggests that this surge in activity is likely driven by Dogecoin “Doginals,” which do not require significant on-chain balance of DOGE.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com