Dogecoin Vs. Shiba Inu: Which meme is more profitable for coin holders?

DOGE and SHIB holders had different things to talk about this past month. As the two most popular meme coins, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu seem quite similar at first glance. Both digital assets have found themselves hitting all-time highs as they look to upgrade from meme token status.

Everyone has an opinion on who will give holders more money, but on-chain metrics reveal different winners for different time frames. According to IntoTheBlock’s profitability metric, more DOGE holders are making money since the launch of both assets. On the other hand, SHIB dominates in terms of profitability in relation to the current market price.

How are Dogecoin and Shiba Inu holding up?

When it comes to profitability, Dogecoin has proven to be the top meme coin for long-term holders. Despite being a meme coin, the crypto has grown to build a strong community and is among the top 10 in terms of market cap. With frequent updates to its ecosystem in hopes of creating real-world value for its holders, Shiba Inu is also far behind in terms of development.

In terms of price action, both cryptocurrencies have had similar gains over the past month. DOGE is up 24% while SHIB is up 21.5%. However, on-chain data shows a different level of profitability for traders.

IntoTheBlock’s profitability metric follows wallets that are “in the money,” “in the money,” and “out of the money.” “In the Money” tracks those who are making profits at the current price while “Out the Money” tracks those who are experiencing losses.

According to Global In/Out of the Money, about 49% of holders are making money at DOGE’s price of $0.07394, while only 22% of SHIB holders are making money at its current price of $0.000008523. This is not surprising, as DOGE has been in existence for a long time and has a high market capitalization.

However, IntoTheBlock’s In/Out of the Money Around Price metric tells a different story. This metric tracks addresses that have been purchased around the current market price. According to this metric, 49.13% of DOGE addresses purchased between $0.062467 and $0.085278 are currently making profits.

On the other hand, a better part of 59.21% of SHIB addresses purchased between $0.000007 and $0.000010 are making money at the moment. This should come as no surprise, given how SHIB has been experiencing improved fund flows and ecosystem growth over the past few months.

Price Prediction and Future Outlook

The future looks bright for both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu as both meme coins are starting to gain utility, an aspect in which Dogecoin has performed particularly well. So maybe DOGE could reach $0.1 mark very soon.

With the continued success of Shibarium, Shiba Inu is also set to do well. According to Coincodex’s price forecast, the price of SHIB could reach $0.000009534 by December 11. However, the chances of SHIB reaching $0.1 are very low considering the total supply of 589 trillion SHIB tokens.

