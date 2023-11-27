Over the past month, Dogecoin (DOGE) has seen a significant increase in transactions crossing the $100,000 mark, which has coincided with a substantial surge in the price of this meme-based cryptocurrency.

The sudden increase in both transaction volume and price suggests an increased level of interest in Dogecoin, especially from major financial institutions and institutional investors recognized as “whales”.

Billy Marcus, an IT engineer, co-created the leading meme-based cryptocurrency with Jackson Palmer in 2013. Originally conceived as a satirical spoof of Bitcoin, Marcus has recently offered his perspective on the significant surge in daily DOGE transactions, which has exceeded 1 million. earlier this week.

Dogecoin transactions are increasing

The increase in transactions on the Dogecoin blockchain has been formally attributed to a boom in trading of meme coins and an increase in activity involving Dogecoins, as verified by Marcus, better known as Shibetoshi Nakamoto on X .

In response to a community member’s concern over the sudden surge, Marcus clarified that the surge in blockchain transactions is linked to the increased trading activity of meme coins and the active participation of Dogecoins inside the Dogecoin ecosystem.

#dogecoin , There is a significant increase in $DOGE Transactions continue to reach new highs, exceeding $100,000 last month. This increase indicates growing interest #Doge From institutional players and whales, potentially getting ready for a significant price increase.

Meanwhile, data presented by Blockchain confirms the record achieved by DOGE. Marcus suggested that the primary logic behind this phenomenon is the active use of the Dogecoin blockchain for the purpose of transferring ordinals and low-value cryptocurrencies.

Dogecoin transaction count chart. Source: Blockchair

The Doginels experiment was initially launched in the month of May. During that period, the developers expressed their intention for it to act as a reliable replica of Bitcoin ordinals. The experiment yielded successful results, which is noteworthy. Users had the ability to engrave both images and text on the Dogecoin blockchain.

Dogecoins refer to the constituent components of Dogecoin, with each element representing a specific entity known as a “Shibe” within the underlying Dogecoin network. These components are distinguished by the inclusion of additional data, such as textual information or visual imagery.

Image: Doginals FEPE, medium.

Overview of Doginels DRC20 Standard

The recently introduced Dogignals DRC20 standard enables Dogecoin nodes to encode data onto individual Shibe entities, resulting in the creation of a Doginal. The term “Shibe” has similarities with the Bitcoin counterparts “Satoshi” or “SAT”.

Unlike Dogecoins, DRC-20 tokens have the ability to be exchanged in a manner analogous to traditional cryptocurrencies. The above S-coins were the subject of Marcus’s sermon in his online publication.

Ethereum’s initial development of enabling non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and tokens through the ERC-21 and ERC-20 standards was a significant milestone in the blockchain industry.

This innovative capability has since been adopted by other blockchain networks such as Solana.

At the time of writing, DOGE was trading at $0.080, up 2.8% over the past day, and up 0.2% over the past seven days, data from Coingeco shows.

