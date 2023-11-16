November 16, 2023
Dogecoin starts to climb: key price targets set after breakout from $0.08


The king of memecoins, Dogecoin (DOGE), is following the general sentiment in the crypto market as it has broken through a key level. The token experienced selling pressure on the lower time frame, but looks poised for further profits.

At the time of writing, Dogecoin (DOGE) is trading at $0.078 with a 1% loss over the past 24 hours. Over the past seven days, Memecoin has gained 6%, serving as a top performer in the top 10 by market capitalization.

The price of DOGE is trending upward on the daily chart. Source: DOGEUSDT on Tradingview

Dogecoin on route to $0.10? Analyst makes bullish case

As mentioned, the Dogecoin rally has hit hurdles in today’s trading session, with the price returning below the important $0.08 level. crypto trader rect capital Claim Recent price action has confirmed the bullish trajectory for the token.

The chart below shows that Dogecoin completed a path from its yearly low of $0.052 during October and November. As bulls surged higher, the cryptocurrency broke out of its descending channel, paving a path towards the area above $0.11, a level last seen in 2022.

Dogecoin DOGE DOGEUSDT Chart 2
DOGE price broke out of the descending channel. Source: Rect Capital OX

DOGE price likely to return to all-time high

a separate report Another crypto trader sees Dogecoin on higher time-frames. The token is close to completing a major breakout on its Bitcoin (BTC) trading pair on this horizon.

Analysts cite a range of positive fundamentals for Dogecoin, including its scalability and “low energy consumption” transactions. Pointing to the chart above and the moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) indicator, the analyst said:

In the $DOGE / $BTC trading pair, bullish patterns and indicators have been observed in the higher time frames. Specifically, a falling wedge pattern is evident on the 4-day time frame, as well as a bullish crossover in the MACD indicator.

Dogecoin DOGE DOGEUSDT Chart 3
DOGE price attempts to complete a bullish pattern on the 4-day chart. Source:
Naemrr on X

It remains to be seen if DOGE can return to its 2022 and 2021 highs against its Bitcoin and USDT trading pair. The crypto market remains bullish, although selling pressure has increased, possibly triggered by speculators taking profits at current levels.

Cover image from Unsplash, chart from Tradingview

source: www.newsbtc.com



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

AI chatbots ‘hallucination’ but can ChatGPT or Bard be ‘hypnotised’ to give malicious recommendations?

Migrants rank the best and worst European cities in 2023 for health care, housing and social life

November 16, 2023
How to Build an Effective, Inclusive Remote or Hybrid Tech Team

How to Build an Effective, Inclusive Remote or Hybrid Tech Team

November 16, 2023

You may have missed

AI chatbots ‘hallucination’ but can ChatGPT or Bard be ‘hypnotised’ to give malicious recommendations?

Migrants rank the best and worst European cities in 2023 for health care, housing and social life

November 16, 2023
How to Build an Effective, Inclusive Remote or Hybrid Tech Team

How to Build an Effective, Inclusive Remote or Hybrid Tech Team

November 16, 2023
UAW workers at General Motors ratify contract with pay benefits

UAW workers at General Motors ratify contract with pay benefits

November 16, 2023
Looking for growth stocks? 3 Reasons Why Limbach (LMB) is a Solid Choice

Looking for growth stocks? 3 Reasons Why Limbach (LMB) is a Solid Choice

November 16, 2023
More cargo ships from Ukraine use civilian corridor despite Russian threats

UPDATE 1-US drops antitrust case against Google in landmark lawsuit

November 16, 2023
8 Compelling Reasons To Include Jaggery In Your Winter Diet - iDiva.com

8 Compelling Reasons To Include Jaggery In Your Winter Diet – iDiva.com

November 16, 2023