Dogecoin ready to explode: NTIA approves DOGE moon mission bitcoinist.com

Dogecoin (DOGE) is about to take off, but this time, not just on the charts but to the moon. This is going to happen through a project funded by Meme Coin, which has been on the horizon for some time now.

DOGE-1 gets NTIA approval

In a post shared on his However, he said his company has not yet received a license grant from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) that would address X-band and S-band.

However, this development is good news for the DOGE community, which has been anticipating the launch of the satellite for some time now. The project dates back to 2021 when Geometric first announced plans to launch DOGE-1. The Dogecoin community immediately showed interest in it as it became known that the project was paid for entirely with the meme coin.

Interestingly, DOGE-1, a space mission funded entirely by Dogecoin, is being launched into lunar orbit by SpaceX, a company owned by Elon Musk. The world’s richest man is considered a strong supporter of the meme coin and may have even invested in it. As such, it may not be a surprise to many that Musk and his company were willing to pay in DOGE to launch the satellite.

However, there is still no specific timeline as to when DOGE-1 might launch. SpaceX previously informed Geometric that the launch of DOGE-1 to the Moon was scheduled for NET (not earlier) Q3 2023. Now with this approval, it remains to be seen whether this could or possibly accelerate the plans. Launch before the year ends.

Dogecoin could also go to the moon this year

It’s worth mentioning that DOGE-1 isn’t the only Dogecoin-related project headed for the moon. In October, Astrobotic announced that Peregrine would be launched into space on December 24. In line with the announcement, the Dogecoin

This is a mission that the community is said to have and has been on the horizon since 2015. These developments are undoubtedly boding well for the meme coin ecosystem. Dogecoin could become the first cryptocurrency to land on the moon.

The price of DOGE has also reacted positively to this development. At the time of writing, the meme coin is trading at $0.08089, up more than 4% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data.

