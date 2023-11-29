November 29, 2023
Dogecoin Price Prediction – Will DOGE Bulls Be Able to Clear the $0.092 Barrier?


Dogecoin is showing positive signs above the $0.0750 resistance against the US Dollar. An upside of more than 10% could occur if DOGE clears the $0.0812 resistance zone.

  • DOGE started a nice rise above the $0.0750 resistance against the US Dollar.
  • The price is trading above $0.0785 level and 100 simple moving average (4-hours).
  • There is a key bullish trend line forming with support near $0.0792 on the 4-hour chart of the DOGE/USD pair (data source from Kraken).
  • If the price overcomes the $0.0812 resistance, a strong rally like Solana could start.

Dogecoin price eyes fresh rally

After forming a base above the $0.070 level, the price of Dogecoin started a new rise. DOGE broke the $0.0725 resistance zone to move into positive territory like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

The bulls were able to push the price above the $0.0750 resistance. The clear downside move from the $0.0875 high to $0.0707 low was above the 50% Fibonacci retracement level. However, the price seems to be struggling near the $0.0812 resistance.

DOGE is now trading above the $0.0785 level and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours). There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support near $0.0792 on the 4-hour chart of the DOGE/USD pair.

On the positive side, the price is facing resistance near the $0.0812 level. It is near the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the downside move from $0.0875 high to $0.0707 low. The next major resistance is near the $0.0835 level.

Source: DOGEUSD on tradingview.com

If it closes above the $0.0835 resistance, the price may move towards the $0.088 resistance. The next major resistance is near $0.0920. Any more gains could take the price to $0.095 level.

Are dips supported in DOGE?

If DOGE price fails to gain momentum above the $0.0812 level, it could start a decline. On the downside, initial support is near the $0.0792 level and the trend line.

The next major support is near the $0.0770 level. If there is a decline below the $0.0770 support, the price may decline further. In the mentioned case, the price may drop to the $0.0710 level.

technical indicators

4-hour MACD – The MACD for DOGE/USD is now gaining momentum in the bullish zone.

4-hour RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for DOGE/USD is now above the 50 level.

Key Support Levels – $0.0792, $0.0770, and $0.0710.

Key resistance levels – $0.0812, $0.0835, and $0.0880.

source: www.newsbtc.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Valley is leveraging generative AI relevant to the sales industry

Valley is leveraging generative AI relevant to the sales industry

November 29, 2023
Huawei is pushing its tech into the EV world with new cars, automaker partnerships

Huawei is pushing its tech into the EV world with new cars, automaker partnerships

November 29, 2023

You may have missed

Valley is leveraging generative AI relevant to the sales industry

Valley is leveraging generative AI relevant to the sales industry

November 29, 2023
Huawei is pushing its tech into the EV world with new cars, automaker partnerships

Huawei is pushing its tech into the EV world with new cars, automaker partnerships

November 29, 2023
Coinbase users’ data may be shared with CFTC after Coinbase is subpoenaed

Coinbase users’ data may be shared with CFTC after Coinbase is subpoenaed

November 29, 2023
How To Use Green Coffee for Weight Loss

How To Use Green Coffee for Weight Loss

November 29, 2023
CommBank wins ‘Best Treasury Team’ award at CT Marquee Awards for Financial Institutions

CommBank wins ‘Best Treasury Team’ award at CT Marquee Awards for Financial Institutions

November 29, 2023
Analysis-After Munger’s death, Berkshire succession comes into focus

Analysis-After Munger’s death, Berkshire succession comes into focus

November 29, 2023