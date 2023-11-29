Dogecoin Price Prediction – Will DOGE Bulls Be Able to Clear the $0.092 Barrier?

Dogecoin is showing positive signs above the $0.0750 resistance against the US Dollar. An upside of more than 10% could occur if DOGE clears the $0.0812 resistance zone.

DOGE started a nice rise above the $0.0750 resistance against the US Dollar.

The price is trading above $0.0785 level and 100 simple moving average (4-hours).

There is a key bullish trend line forming with support near $0.0792 on the 4-hour chart of the DOGE/USD pair (data source from Kraken).

If the price overcomes the $0.0812 resistance, a strong rally like Solana could start.

Dogecoin price eyes fresh rally

After forming a base above the $0.070 level, the price of Dogecoin started a new rise. DOGE broke the $0.0725 resistance zone to move into positive territory like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

The bulls were able to push the price above the $0.0750 resistance. The clear downside move from the $0.0875 high to $0.0707 low was above the 50% Fibonacci retracement level. However, the price seems to be struggling near the $0.0812 resistance.

DOGE is now trading above the $0.0785 level and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours). There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support near $0.0792 on the 4-hour chart of the DOGE/USD pair.

On the positive side, the price is facing resistance near the $0.0812 level. It is near the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the downside move from $0.0875 high to $0.0707 low. The next major resistance is near the $0.0835 level.

Source: DOGEUSD on tradingview.com

If it closes above the $0.0835 resistance, the price may move towards the $0.088 resistance. The next major resistance is near $0.0920. Any more gains could take the price to $0.095 level.

Are dips supported in DOGE?

If DOGE price fails to gain momentum above the $0.0812 level, it could start a decline. On the downside, initial support is near the $0.0792 level and the trend line.

The next major support is near the $0.0770 level. If there is a decline below the $0.0770 support, the price may decline further. In the mentioned case, the price may drop to the $0.0710 level.

technical indicators

4-hour MACD – The MACD for DOGE/USD is now gaining momentum in the bullish zone.

4-hour RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for DOGE/USD is now above the 50 level.

Key Support Levels – $0.0792, $0.0770, and $0.0710.

Key resistance levels – $0.0812, $0.0835, and $0.0880.

source: www.newsbtc.com