Dogecoin Price Prediction – DOGE's rally to $0.085 seems imminent

Dogecoin is showing positive signs above the $0.0720 resistance against the US Dollar. More than 10% upside could occur if DOGE clears the $0.0765 resistance zone.

DOGE started a nice rise above the $0.070 resistance against the US Dollar.

The price is trading below the $0.0720 level and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours).

There is a key bullish trend line forming with support near $0.0712 on the 4-hour chart of the DOGE/USD pair (data source from Kraken).

If the price overcomes the $0.0765 resistance, a strong rally like Solana could start.

Dogecoin price aims for bullish upside

After forming a base above the $0.065 level, the price of Dogecoin started a new rise. DOGE broke the $0.0685 resistance zone to move into positive territory like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

The bulls were able to push the price above the $0.0720 resistance. However, the price failed to clear the $0.0765 resistance and dropped lower. It dropped below the $0.0740 level. The price dropped below the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the upward move from low at $0.0655 to high at $0.0764.

DOGE is now trading above the $0.072 level and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours). There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support near $0.0712 on the 4-hour chart of the DOGE/USD pair. The trend line is near the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the upward move from low at $0.0655 to high at $0.0764.

Source: DOGEUSD on tradingview.com

On the positive side, the price is facing resistance near the $0.0750 level. The first major resistance is near the $0.0765 level. If it closes above the $0.0765 resistance, the price may move towards the $0.080 resistance. The next major resistance is near $0.0820. Any more gains could take the price to $0.085 level.

Are dips limited in DOGE?

If DOGE price fails to gain momentum above the $0.0765 level, it may continue to decline. On the downside, initial support is near the $0.0720 level.

The next major support is near the $0.0712 level and the trend line. If there is a decline below the $0.0712 support, the price may decline further. In the described case, the price may drop to the $0.070 level or the 100 simple moving average (4-hours).

technical indicators

4-hour MACD – The MACD for DOGE/USD is now gaining momentum in the bullish zone.

4-hour RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for DOGE/USD is now above the 50 level.

Key Support Levels – $0.0720, $0.0712, and $0.0700.

Key resistance levels – $0.0750, $0.0765, and $0.0850.

source: www.newsbtc.com