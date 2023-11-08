November 8, 2023
Dogecoin Price Prediction – DOGE's rally to $0.085 seems imminent


Dogecoin is showing positive signs above the $0.0720 resistance against the US Dollar. More than 10% upside could occur if DOGE clears the $0.0765 resistance zone.

  • DOGE started a nice rise above the $0.070 resistance against the US Dollar.
  • The price is trading below the $0.0720 level and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours).
  • There is a key bullish trend line forming with support near $0.0712 on the 4-hour chart of the DOGE/USD pair (data source from Kraken).
  • If the price overcomes the $0.0765 resistance, a strong rally like Solana could start.

Dogecoin price aims for bullish upside

After forming a base above the $0.065 level, the price of Dogecoin started a new rise. DOGE broke the $0.0685 resistance zone to move into positive territory like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

The bulls were able to push the price above the $0.0720 resistance. However, the price failed to clear the $0.0765 resistance and dropped lower. It dropped below the $0.0740 level. The price dropped below the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the upward move from low at $0.0655 to high at $0.0764.

DOGE is now trading above the $0.072 level and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours). There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support near $0.0712 on the 4-hour chart of the DOGE/USD pair. The trend line is near the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the upward move from low at $0.0655 to high at $0.0764.

Source: DOGEUSD on tradingview.com

On the positive side, the price is facing resistance near the $0.0750 level. The first major resistance is near the $0.0765 level. If it closes above the $0.0765 resistance, the price may move towards the $0.080 resistance. The next major resistance is near $0.0820. Any more gains could take the price to $0.085 level.

Are dips limited in DOGE?

If DOGE price fails to gain momentum above the $0.0765 level, it may continue to decline. On the downside, initial support is near the $0.0720 level.

The next major support is near the $0.0712 level and the trend line. If there is a decline below the $0.0712 support, the price may decline further. In the described case, the price may drop to the $0.070 level or the 100 simple moving average (4-hours).

technical indicators

4-hour MACD – The MACD for DOGE/USD is now gaining momentum in the bullish zone.

4-hour RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for DOGE/USD is now above the 50 level.

Key Support Levels – $0.0720, $0.0712, and $0.0700.

Key resistance levels – $0.0750, $0.0765, and $0.0850.

source: www.newsbtc.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

October shatters temperature records, putting 2023 on track to be the hottest year ever

October shatters temperature records, putting 2023 on track to be the hottest year ever

November 8, 2023
Stock futures fall after S&P 500 posts longest winning streak since 2021: Live updates

Stock futures fall after S&P 500 posts longest winning streak since 2021: Live updates

November 8, 2023

You may have missed

October shatters temperature records, putting 2023 on track to be the hottest year ever

October shatters temperature records, putting 2023 on track to be the hottest year ever

November 8, 2023
Stock futures fall after S&P 500 posts longest winning streak since 2021: Live updates

Stock futures fall after S&P 500 posts longest winning streak since 2021: Live updates

November 8, 2023

Telemedicine market size to grow to US$92.07 billion from 2022 to 2027, rising healthcare costs drive market growth – Technavio

November 8, 2023
Voters in Virginia’s capital again reject a vote on a proposed casino.

Voters in Virginia’s capital again reject a vote on a proposed casino.

November 8, 2023
Following This Prediction, Wall Street Veterans Anticipate XRP Price Reaction After Ripple Swell – Times Tabloid

Following This Prediction, Wall Street Veterans Anticipate XRP Price Reaction After Ripple Swell – Times Tabloid

November 8, 2023
WeWork's $18 billion bankruptcy is the last thing the troubled commercial real-estate sector needed

WeWork’s $18 billion bankruptcy is the last thing the troubled commercial real-estate sector needed

November 8, 2023