Dogecoin price headed for massive surge to $1.5: Crypto analyst

In a recent analysis shared by renowned crypto analyst, JD, Dogecoin (DOGE) appears to be setting the stage for a potentially significant price rally. The chart shows a series of technical indicators and patterns that point towards a bullish trajectory for the meme coin, with an estimated price target above $1.5.

one in do Along with the chart, Jaydi commented: “Dogecoin – Meme (Shitcoin) with a beautiful chart structure! Will DOGE have that breakout confirmed?! Last time it broke out of the multi-year triangle, it cost 380x Had! Similar structure compared to the breakout of 2020-2021!”

Dogecoin Price Prints Historical Buy Signal

The chart provided by Jaydi displays the DOGE/USD trading pair with a bi-weekly time frame. Dogecoin’s price history, as highlighted in the chart, reveals two important breakout points.

The first breakout occurred in 2017, where the price rose from a bottom of $0.003 in March 2017 to a peak of $0.0193 in January 2018. The second notable breakout occurred from late 2020 to April 2021, causing the price of DOGE to rise from around $0.035 to $0.035. All-time high near $0.76.

Over the past few years, from April 2021 until recently, the price of Dogecoin has been forming a symmetrical triangle pattern again. This is a classic continuation pattern, and given DOGE’s previous bullish momentum, a breakout to the upside from this triangle seems plausible.

Notably, DOGE’s 380x price increase also occurred before the multi-year triangular formation. At the end of 2020, DOGE broke out of the formation, but experienced a successful retest of the trendline for the first time and a short lateral phase of about three months before a huge rally.

Jaydi’s analysis indicates that DOGE price has begun its breakout from this symmetrical triangle with this week’s candle, indicating a continuation of its previous bullish trend. If history repeats itself, DOGE may first experience another minor decline, followed by a short sideways phase, before resuming the climb towards the current all-time high.

Extrapolating from past performance and current chart structure, JD’s analysis proposes that a confirmed breakout could lead DOGE to target the $1.5 price range sometime in 2024, as detailed with the blue arrows in the chart.

The chart humorously comments that “Beginners will buy here.. SMH! LOL!”, suggesting that novice traders may be tempted to buy at the extremes. Although this is a light-hearted note, it It’s also a cautionary tale for traders to do their due diligence and not follow herd mentality.

While the 2-week chart in JD’s analysis has already posted a bullish breakout signal, the 1-day chart still looks somewhat different. The price is still below the trendline (black), at which Dogecoin has been rejected several times since December last year. However, DOGE has surpassed the 0.236 Fibonacci retracement level at $0.0692 and is now approaching the trendline again.

Featured image from Shutterstock, chart from tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com