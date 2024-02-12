Dogecoin out of fashion? Volume and whale activity decreases

On-chain data shows that Dogecoin volume and whale activity have declined recently, a possible sign that investors are no longer interested in Memecoin.

Dogecoin transaction volume and number of whale transactions have declined

As analyst Ali points out in a new Post On X, DOGE trading activity has decreased recently. There are two on-chain metrics of relevance here: transaction volume and whale transaction count.

The first tracks the total amount (in USD) of Dogecoin involved in daily transaction activity on the network. A high value of this metric usually suggests that trading interest in the asset is high right now.

On the other hand, the low metric means that not many traders are currently paying attention to Memecoin due to the very low volume of transactions being conducted on the blockchain.

The other metric of interest here, “whale transaction count,” measures the total number of transfers on the network that are at least $1 million.

Unlike transaction volume, which provides information about the network in general, whale transaction count tells us specifically about the activity being displayed by whales.

Whales are the largest entities on the chain, so they can exert some influence over the market. Thus, their activity may affect the cryptocurrency in some way or the other.

Now, here is a chart that shows the trends in Dogecoin transaction volume and whale transaction count over the past few months:

It seems that both these metrics have declined in recent times. Source: @ali_charts on X

As shown in the above graph, both Dogecoin transaction volume and whale transaction count have recently seen a decline towards relatively low levels. This would mean that both whales and retail investors in Memecoin have lost interest in the asset.

Generally, when buying and selling activity is high, DOGE is likely to exhibit some volatility. The chart shows the volatile moves the coin has seen recently, with spikes recorded across all metrics.

Since Dogecoin is not seeing that many transactions at the moment, it is possible that the cryptocurrency’s price will continue to fluctuate in the coming days.

However, any flare-ups in the indicators should be paid attention to, as they can be predictors for sharp changes in price. Since these metrics only track whether trading activity is occurring, not buying or selling, any volatility resulting from these spikes can move the price in either direction.

DOGE price

While Bitcoin and other top digital assets have enjoyed recent gains, Dogecoin has fallen sideways, with returns absolutely flat over the past week.

Currently, DOGE is trading around the $0.08 level, as the chart below shows.

The price of the coin has been strengthening recently. Source: DOGEUSD on TradingView

Due to the recent poor performance of Dogecoin, it lost its position to Chainlink (LINK) in the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap list. If the coin continues to struggle, it could slide further down the list, as Tron (TRX) is hiding just behind the asset right now.

It appears that DOGE’s market cap is currently $11.4 billion. Source: CoinMarketCap

