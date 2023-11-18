Dogecoin metrics indicate imminent breakout, how high can price go?

Dogecoin is definitely on an uptrend, as crypto market data shows. The cryptocurrency has experienced notable growth in the market amid widespread consolidation, with the price rising by 7.46% over the past seven days.

Although DOGE price was recently pushed below some resistance levels near $0.087, it has since bounced back to $0.082. At the time of writing, DOGE is trading at $0.084, a 2.4% rise from this support level. This shows that the bulls are not ready to give up the buying momentum.

According to a recent post by crypto analyst Rect Capital on social media, DOGE has finally confirmed the breakout of the descending channel pattern. On-chain signals also point to a huge increase in interest and trading volume, indicating that DOGE may move higher soon.

metrics signal imminent breakout

When viewed through the lens of the price action of the many different cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, the current state of the cryptocurrency market appears to be one of general consolidation.

After four consecutive weeks of growth, crypto market capitalization appears to be on the rise. However, Dogecoin’s market cap has been rising over the past week, bucking the trend of most other cryptocurrencies in the top 10 by market cap, which have seen their market caps decline over the past week.

Source: IntotheBlock

Dogecoin has finally broken out of its narrow trading range in the weekly candle charts, rising by more than 45% in the past month. Several catalysts have contributed to this impending breakout, one of which is increased trading activity. Another catalyst is Astrobotic’s announcement of plans to send physical Dogecoin tokens to the Moon in December.

Whaling activities have also contributed in large part. According to on-chain data from crypto analytics platform Sentiment, the cumulative balance of wallets holding 10 million to 1 billion DOGE has increased from 44.63 billion DOGE tokens on November 1 to a cumulative balance of 47.38 billion DOGE tokens on November 17. As a result, these large holders have increased their holdings by 2.75 billion DOGE, which is worth approximately $231 million at the crypto’s current price.

Source: IntotheBlock

How high can the price of Dogecoin go?

Dogecoin’s technical indicators are looking quite bullish right now. The short 10-day moving average has consistently climbed above the 21-day moving average since the bullish cross on October 23 last month, indicating that bulls still have great control over the market. The continued bullish momentum could see the crypto break various price resistances, the first being the $0.87 level.

Doge is trading at $0.08440 at the time of writing. The next hurdle is to break $0.09 and then move towards $0.1. According to IntoTheBlock’s global In/Out of the Money metric, approximately 1.58 million addresses are still waiting for DOGE to climb above their minimum buy price of $0.858 before booking profits.

DOGE price drops to $0.082 | Source: DOGEUSD on tradingview.com

Featured image from Analytics Insights, chart from Tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com