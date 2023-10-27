Dogecoin is volatile while Tron uptrend continues, Everlodge buyers bullish

This article examines three emerging crypto trends. Tron (TRX) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are on an uptrend. Meanwhile, Everlodge (ELDG), a new Web3 project, is attracting investors.

Tron’s uptrend continues

Tron is performing well despite the current bearish market.

According to a recent report, the network processed more than 6.5 billion transactions. Meanwhile, its total value locked (TVL) has increased by 2.23% to an all-time high of $6.75 billion.

This expansion has driven TRX prices. With a market cap of $7.9 billion, the coin is up 9% in the past month, and is now a top 10 project.

Currently, TRX is facing resistance at $0.090. However, experts predict that bulls will take the coin above this mark to $0.10.

Dogecoin prices fell

DOGE remains inside a descending triangle with a 17% decline since the beginning of 2023.

Since then, DOGE has fallen to $0.05823 by October. However, the coin is approaching the bottom of a bearish descending triangle pattern, which could support the prices. If bulls break this bearish pattern, it could trigger a bullish trend.

According to crypto analyst Ali Martinez, a breakout above this triangle could see DOGE reclaim $0.0835, with further gains pushing the coin to $1.

Conversely, Martinez warned investors that the $0.0482 support is important.

Everlodge aims to democratize real estate investing

Breaking away from Dogecoin and Tron, Everlodge is gaining prominence.

Everlodge wants to democratize the hospitality industry by using real-world asset tokenization.

It will allow anyone to invest in a digital asset, a non-fungible token (NFT) that represents a hotel, vacation home or luxury villa.

To make it more accessible to investors, the digital asset will be divided into smaller parts. This process, known as fractionalization, will turn a $2 million hotel NFT into 20,000 pieces, for example. As a result, Everlodge will offer 20,000 investors the possibility to own a portion of the hotel with shares starting at just $100.

Everlodge is currently in presale, and its native token, ELDG, is available at $0.023.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Crypto.News does not endorse any products mentioned on this page. Users should do their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Source: crypto.news