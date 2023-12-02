Dogecoin-funded SpaceX 'Doge-1' wins NTIA approval for moon mission

The SpaceX ‘Doge-1’ moon mission funded by Dogecoin is moving closer to launch after securing key regulatory approvals from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA).

This approval is an important step toward obtaining the final Federal Communications Commission (FCC) license that will specifically address X-band and S-band communications for the satellite, an important milestone for the mission.

DOGE-1 satellite project gets approval

The DOGE-1 satellite project is being developed by space technology company Geometric Energy Corporation. The satellite is scheduled to be launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

Samuel Reed, CEO of Geometric Energy Corporation, has confirmed the approval of DOGE-1 X-band by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration. However, Reed said the project is still awaiting an FCC license grant, which will address communications in both X-band and S-band.

National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTA)@NTIAgov), Commerce department (@CommerceGov) Agency, 📜 Approved DOGE-1 X-Band (0083-EX-CN-2022) We have not yet received an FCC license grant that will address X-band and S-band 🛰$XI pic.twitter.com/YSJoyLclQk – SΔMUΞL RΞIÐ (e/acc) (@SamuelReidGEC) 28 November 2023

A miniature screen is installed in the DOGE-1 satellite that will display advertisements, images and logos. These views will be broadcast to Earth as part of the satellite’s unique capabilities. Notably, the entire launch of the DOGE-1 satellite is funded in DOGE tokens, making it the first satellite launch to be fully paid for using this cryptocurrency.

Dogecoin’s mission to the moon

The launch of DOGE-1 was initiated by SpaceX founder Elon Musk in 2021 as part of the rideshare collaboration between Intuitive Machines and NASA in the US space program. However, the launch has faced multiple postponements, initially scheduled for 2022 and now scheduled for January 2024.

DOGE-1 is one of two Dogecoin-related missions planned for the upcoming months. In addition to the satellite mission, Dogecoin developers plan to mint a physical DOGE token to be part of a space payload mission by Pittsburgh-based firm Astrobotic.

The mission, scheduled for December 23, will carry 21 payloads from a variety of entities, including governments, companies, universities and NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative.

The influence of the Dogecoin community extends beyond space endeavors. Recently, the mayor of Sakura City acknowledged the community’s generosity by donating a bronze statue, turning it into a major tourist attraction and raising its profile.

From sponsoring a NASCAR driver to raising funds for clean water projects in developing countries, the Dogecoin community continues to use the cryptocurrency’s influence to create positive real-world impact.

