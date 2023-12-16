Dogecoin Foundation's trademark application gets shocking response from USPTO bitcoinist.com

Efforts by the Dogecoin Foundation to trademark the term ‘Dogecoin’ have come to a complete halt following an announcement by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Apparently, the government agency has marked the application as abandoned after not receiving a response from the foundation.

USPTO says Dogecoin trademark application abandoned

An X (formerly Twitter) user took to the platform to share the latest development in a trademark application by the Dogecoin Foundation. According to screenshots of the email shared, the USPTO has removed the application because it believes it has been abandoned.

The email, dated December 13, 2023, explained that the reason for the move was that it had not received a timely response from the foundation for “office action.” The Foundation appears to have let the required deadline for this response lapse without contacting the agency.

However, all hope is not lost as the USPTO stated in an email that the Foundation can still proceed with its selected application. In the case where the foundation did not actually receive the office action, or if they intentionally delayed their response, the email said they can file a petition to revive the application.

The conditions for this revival to be included in the petition include the signature of someone with direct knowledge of the facts relating to the application, stating that the delay was unintentional. Additionally, the Foundation will be required to respond to the Office’s actions in case it receives. In case that they did not receive the office action, they have to file a statement saying that they did not receive it.

As part of the petition to revive the application, the Foundation must pay a petition fee as well as an extension of time fee to respond to the Office’s action. The time limit within which they can do so has been fixed at two months.

In the case where the Dogecoin Foundation did not actually file their application and the USPTO made an error, the email states that they can file a ‘Request for Reinstatement.’ They must include proof of this, “such as a copy of the email confirmation issued by the USPTO that includes the date of receipt and a summary of the online submission,” the email reads.

Unlike a petition for reinstatement, there is no fee for a request for reinstatement. However, the foundation gets the same two-month deadline to file a request for reinstatement.

In August 2023, the USPTO initially rejected the Foundation’s Dogecoin trademark application, saying it was “generic for the applicant’s services.” This was celebrated by the community that believes that Dogecoin does not belong to anyone.

