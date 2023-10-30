Dogecoin, Ethereum and Everlodge poised to rise: Know why

Dogecoin, Ethereum, and Everledge are among the more interesting altcoins to watch in the ongoing crypto rally.

While different, all of these projects are trying to best position themselves for the much-anticipated bullish market.

Summary:

Dogecoin price increased by 5.2%.

Ali Martinez predicts Ethereum to reach $1,900.

The price of Everlodge has increased from $0.02 to $0.023.

Dogecoin (DOGE) aims to surpass the $0.07 level

Dogecoin, the original meme coin, has been popular since its launch in 2021. Dogecoin quickly climbed up the ranks after being promoted by top celebrities like Elon Musk. The meme coin reached an all-time high of $0.7376 in May 2021 before falling to $0.06 levels in October 2023.

Despite this significant price drop, Dogecoin still remains the top ten largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. At the time of writing, the price of Dogecoin recently jumped 7.7% to $0.069.

Additionally, DOGE trading volume also increased, highlighting the growing support for the meme coin. As a result, some analysts have predicted that the price of Dogecoin could aim for the $0.07 mark and potentially surpass it in the coming days.

Ethereum (ETH) will reach $1,900

On October 20, crypto analyst Ali Martinez told his Twitter followers that Ethereum was heading towards the $1,900 level. According to analysts, ETH has formed an ascending triangle pattern, which is a bullish formation.

Ali said Ethereum is “poised” to bounce off the hypotenuse of the ascending triangle. Furthermore, the analyst emphasized that the Ethereum coin must close above the 18-day SMA (approximately $1,745) to reach $1,900. As of October 30, the price of Ethereum has risen 8.1% in the past week to $1,818.

Ethereum price has shown great improvement in tandem with the rest of the crypto market. Meanwhile, the last time Ethereum reached $1,900 was in July 2023.

Everlodge (ELDG) attracts whales’ attention with unique features

Like Dogecoin and Ethereum, investors are taking up a wide range of tokens in the Everlodge presale. Everlodge is working on a blockchain real estate marketplace. This will allow more people to invest in vacation homes, hotels and fancy villas.

What makes Everlodge unique over traditional platforms is its NFT fractionalization approach to asset co-ownership. It is the world’s first project to combine fractional vacation home ownership with timeshare and NFT technology. Furthermore, users get additional benefits on the platform.

Additionally, investors can trade their NFTs on Everlodge or other ERC-20 compatible markets. They can also use their asset-backed NFTs as collateral to obtain loans. Investors who purchase Everlodge tokens, ELDG, can stake them to earn passive income every month.

Investors holding ELDG tokens also get special discounts when purchasing assets in the market. The Everlodge project is currently in its sixth presale phase, selling each ELDG token for $0.023.

Disclaimer: The above article is sponsored content; It is written by a third party. CryptoPotato does not endorse or take responsibility for the content, advertising, products, quality, accuracy or other materials on this page. Nothing in this should be considered financial advice. Readers are strongly advised to independently and carefully verify information and conduct their own research before engaging with any company or project mentioned. Investing in cryptocurrencies carries a risk of capital loss, and readers are also advised to consult a professional before making any decisions that may or may not be based on the sponsored content above.

