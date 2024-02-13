Dogecoin drops 5% after Elon Musk is recalled for Twitter investigation

The cryptocurrency market went into turmoil as the value of Dogecoin (DOGE) dropped by a significant 5%, sending shockwaves through the industry. This decline, which has taken many investors by surprise, is attributed to a combination of factors that have created a cloud of uncertainty around the popular digital asset.

At first, the overall market sentiment towards cryptocurrencies has been bearish, with many investors becoming more cautious due to regulatory concerns and the ongoing legal troubles of influential figures in the industry.

Elon Musk issues affect Dogecoin price

Elon Musk, the mysterious figure known for his support of Dogecoin, was recalled to testify in a regulatory investigation regarding his purchase of Twitter. This has cast a shadow over the future of Dogecoin, as the outcome of Musk’s legal battle could have far-reaching effects on the cryptocurrency.

Elon Musk must testify again in regulator’s investigation into Twitter acquisition – US court decides – *Walter Bloomberg (@DeItaone) 11 February 2024

Technical indicators further add to the challenges facing Dogecoin, as they show that the coin’s bulls are struggling to gain momentum. Rejection at the 50-day exponential moving average has formed a strong resistance level, hindering any significant upward movement.

Additionally, Dogecoin is at a turning point due to declining trading volumes, indicating a possible period of consolidation or waning interest in the digital asset.

#dogecoin Whales are experiencing a decrease in transaction volume and the number of transactions, which generally indicates less trading activity. This may be a sign that fewer people are buying, selling or transferring. #DogePossibly due to lack of interest or belief in it! pic.twitter.com/SiKNxx4FhN – Ali (@ali_charts) 12 February 2024

The uncertainty surrounding Dogecoin is further heightened by the possibility that it could be classified as an investment similar to stocks, which could subject it to stricter regulations and negatively impact its value. If the judge rules in this manner, it could discourage potential buyers and reduce the value of the coin, posing a significant threat to its future.

SHIB’s market capitalization currently stands at $5.6 billion. Chart: tradingview.com

there is still light ahead

Despite these challenges, there is still a ray of hope for Dogecoin supporters. A potential correction is on the horizon for the cryptocurrency if it can maintain its position above the 200-day moving average and overcome the negative sentiment generated by Musk’s legal problems. However, a breach of this support level could cause further downside and test the lower support level, potentially leading to a drop to $0.065.

The decline in Dogecoin’s market capitalization and trading volume underscores the unpredictable nature of the cryptocurrency industry. As the market leader grapples with these challenges, it will have to keep pace with the rise of other cryptocurrencies and find ways to differentiate itself.

Featured image from Pexels, chart from TradingView

Disclaimer: The article is provided for educational purposes only. This does not represent NewsBTC’s opinion regarding buying, selling or holding any investment and investing inherently involves risk. You are advised to do your research before taking any investment decision. Use the information provided on this website entirely at your own risk.

source: www.newsbtc.com