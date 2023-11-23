In a daring financial play, Carl Eric Reinsch, director of Netflix’s sci-fi series “Conquest,” reportedly increased a $4 million investment in Dogecoin to $27 million. This unexpected windfall is part of a larger, dramatic narrative involving Risch’s handling of the series’ budget.

Dogecoin Windfall and Extravagant Expenses

Rynsch’s journey into the crypto sphere began after he suffered significant losses in the stock market. Financial records show that after receiving an additional $11 million from Netflix to support “Conquest,” Reinsch allocated $10.5 million to stock market ventures, primarily in pharmaceutical companies and the S&P 500. These risky options trades resulted in a loss of $6 million. Within a few weeks, he was left with just over $4 million.

In a bold pivot, Reinsch moved the remaining funds to cryptocurrency exchange Kraken, where he invested heavily in Dogecoin, an emerging digital currency inspired by an Internet meme. His investment coincided with an extraordinary rise in the value of Dogecoin, resulting in him receiving nearly $27 million in cash in May 2021, an account statement seen by the Times shows.

Following this success, Reinsch reportedly expressed his gratitude in an online chat with a Kraken representative, saying, “Thank you and God bless crypto.” However, Rinsch’s unexpected windfall soon turned into a waste of money.

He embarked on a lavish trip by purchasing five Rolls-Royces, a Ferrari, a high-priced Vacheron Constantin watch worth $387,630, and a variety of luxury furniture and designer clothes. The total expenditure was $8.7 million, as determined by a forensic accountant hired by Reinsch’s then-wife, Ms. Roces.

The spending raised suspicions during Reinsch’s acrimonious divorce from Ms. Rose. His legal team speculated that these purchases may have been an attempt to hide his cryptocurrency profits. In response, Reinsch claimed in a statement that these items were props for “Conquest”, funded by Netflix’s production money.

“Vijay” has been scrapped

Remarkably, Rinsch’s financial prosperity is in sharp contrast to the fortunes of “Conquest”. Netflix, which invested over $55 million in the series, has yet to receive a single completed episode.

Reinsch’s unconventional financial maneuvering and erratic behavior during production has led to a standoff with Netflix. The streaming giant is now embroiled in a confidential arbitration process with Reinsch, who claims breach of contract and wants at least $14 million in damages. Netflix disputes these claims, calling Reinsch’s demands baseless.

Netflix spokesperson Thomas Cherian highlighted the company’s widespread support for Reinsch’s series, noting the ultimate decision to shut down the project due to the realization that Reinsch was not on track to complete it.

At press time, DOGE traded at $0.0755.

