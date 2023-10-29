Dogecoin co-founder Billy Marcus believes the housing market in California could weaken. Crypto Times

Billy Marcus, one of the two creators of the original meme coin Dogecoin, has taken to the X app to publish a post about his plans to buy a house in the state of California, where he lives.

Marcus believes that the housing market in the US may be fragile at this time. They fear that as soon as they decide to buy a house, the housing market may suddenly crash.

In an October 27 post, he wrote that if he ever decided to buy a home, “the housing market would probably crash within minutes.”

If I ever buy a house I will let you guys know because the housing market will probably crash within minutes – Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) 27 October 2023

Still, Marcus says home prices in California are very high as homes less than 1,500 square feet cost around $2 million.

The average 30-year mortgage rate in the US rose for the seventh consecutive week and reached 7.79% this week, according to Forbes data.

According to the National Association of Realtors (NAR), “Given current rate conditions, it is no surprise that year-over-year existing home sales declined for the third consecutive month, with a 0.7% decline, “All four major U.S. regions recorded declines.” The post continued.

Marcus has previously admitted that he and Dogecoin’s other co-creator Jackson Palmer created Dogecoin simply as a joke version of Bitcoin. But the irony is that Dogecoin became popular.

Reflecting on the rush of meme coins that followed, Marcus shared that many of these assets were created primarily to capitalize on speculative trading.

Still, he acknowledged that some creators of meme coins aim to provide solid benefits and utility to users while showcasing the diversity within the crypto world.

Source: www.cryptotimes.io