It’s amazing how Dogecoin went from being a joke to becoming a significant player in the cryptocurrency market. A new player is taking impressive steps today.

NuggetRush (NUGX) is exiting its ICO phase with a big impact by combining gaming, crypto, and re-world benefits for users. With $900k raised in its initial coin offering, the question arises: will NuggetRush be the next Pepe?

The rise of Dogecoin and memecoin mania:

The broader cryptocurrency market has grown incredibly following the wins of Bitcoin and Ethereum as the total cryptocurrency market capitalization has crossed $1.7 trillion.

The price of Bitcoin has increased by more than 130% in the last year which shows that people are supporting the cryptocurrency. A recent study from CoinGecko shows that more than 50% of countries worldwide are now crypto-friendly. Thus, this implies a growing willingness across the world to accept Bitcoin as a suitable asset class.

Surprisingly, Dogecoin has become popular since it started as a joke coin, featuring celebrities like Elon Musk and Snoop Dogg. Inspired by Dogecoin, other meme coins have been developed such as Shiba Inu and Dogefy etc.

Despite Dogecoin’s very strange origins, it has become a means of donation and funding that is accepted by some companies in the United States and Canada.

Pepe’s Memecoin Rally:

Looking at Pepe, an April 2023 meme coin that surged 7,000 percent and currently has a market capitalization of over $600 million.

Similar to Dogecoin, Pepe has no inherent value or purpose – it is a meme that runs on the Ethereum network due to it being an ERC token.

NuggetRush – Redefining the Memecoin Mania

Now the attention has turned to NuggetRush, a meme coin still in its ICO phase and attracting attention.

This play-to-earn gaming platform aims to reshape the entire meme coin industry. NuggetRush features artisanal mining, cryptocurrencies, as well as gold mining in an unusual gaming context.

Uniquely, NageTrush bridges the virtual and real worlds by encouraging its members to meet physically once a month. This makes it possible to exchange in-game assets like gold and cash with each other through the gaming platform.

Some prominent personalities like Maxwell Stoneforge, Marcus “Mac” McAllister, and Mia Gallagher not only enhance the gameplay but also serve as NFT coins. This also includes NUGX which is the governance token of NuggetRush. This enables community participation in decision making on the platform and promotes engagement. ,

NuggetRush has successfully sold over seventy percent of the available tokens in its ongoing Phase 3 presale at a price of $0.013 per asset.

SolidProof has audited a contract to promote transparency within the project so that players can play without fear of manipulation of results and other dirty gaming antics.

Even more, the plan to hand over ownership of contracts to the community strengthens confidence in the management and operations of NuggerRush. Could this be the next Pepe?

