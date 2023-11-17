DOGE Skyrockets 10% Daily While BTC, Altcoins Pull Back Sharply (Market Watch)

After once again failing to surpass $38,000, the price of Bitcoin suffered a sharp decline, losing more than two grand in a day.

Most altcoins are also in the red, with ETH missing the $2,000 level despite BlackRock’s ETF filing and SOL dumping.

BTC’s Nosedive

The primary cryptocurrency traded around $37,000 over the weekend and into Monday, but this is where the landscape became significantly more volatile. First, the bears took control of the market and pushed the asset sharply south. As a result, Bitcoin fell to a weekly low of $35,000.

However, it reacted well to this two-big decline and began a massive uptrend almost immediately. This resulted in an increase of $38,000 for the second time within a seven-day period.

However, like the previous attempt, this too was largely unsuccessful, and found BTC falling by more than $2,000 over the next 24 hours and slipping below $36,000.

Although it bounced back and recovered somewhat, the asset is still down about 3% on the day. Its market capitalization has dropped to less than $710 billion, while its dominance on alts still stands at 51% on CMC.

Alts go red, but not DOGE

Most of the alternative coins reached local peaks yesterday, but today the situation is quite different. Perhaps the biggest news on Thursday was BlackRock’s actual filing with the SEC for a spot Ethereum ETF. However, it seems that this news was the moment to sell, as the price of ETH has fallen by almost $100 since then.

Binance coins Ripple, Polkadot, Litecoin, Toncoin and Uniswap all declined by similar percentages.

Even greater daily declines come from companies like MATIC, AVAX, LINK, ADA and SOL. In the case of Solana, the price has dropped by more than 10%.

Dogecoin is the only lager-cap alt in green. DOGE has increased by 10% and is trading above $0.085.

The total crypto market cap has erased almost all gains from yesterday and is back to just under $1.4 trillion on the CMC.

