December 9, 2023
Doge Founder Calls Out Senator Warren for Anti-Crypto Stance, Elon Musk Agrees


Dogecoin founder, Shibetoshi Nakamoto has publicly challenged US Senator Elizabeth Warren for her anti-cryptocurrency stance. Giving importance to Nakamoto’s comments, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has expressed his agreement.

DOGE Founder Criticizes Senator’s Anti-Crypto Stance

Speaking on Squawk Newsmaker, Warren publicly announced her anti-crypto stance, citing the potential dangers of exploiting digital currencies for nefarious purposes.

“There is a new threat out there, it is crypto and it is being used for terrorist financing. It is being used for drug smuggling. North Korea is using it to pay for about half of its nuclear weapons program. We cannot allow this to continue,” Warren said.

The senator’s statements were posted on X by Watcher Guru. In response to Warren’s comments, Dogecoin’s founder, Billy Marcus, aka Shibetoshi Nakamoto, launched a series of tweets in opposition to her claims.

Nakamoto accused Warren of being hostile towards the people and preferring traditional banking systems.

“Elizabeth Warren loves banks, loves multi-millionaires (because she’s so rich now), hates people. The young Elizabeth Warren would have declared the current Warren an enemy of the people,” Nakamoto said.

He also said that Warren was “the greatest threat to the middle class, democracy, and human intelligence.”

Responding to Nakamoto’s announcements, Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk expressed his support for the Dogecoin founder’s sentiment, tweeting “True” beneath Nakamoto’s post.

Community reacts sharply to senator’s crypto terror funding comments

The crypto community has actively rallied against recent statements by Senator Elizabeth Warren linking cryptocurrencies to potential terrorism financing.

An X community member argued that fiat currencies like USD were primarily used for terrorist financing, rather than cryptocurrencies. He concluded in his statements that the senators were actively attempting to curb freedom by criticizing cryptocurrencies.

“Go to any prison around the world and ask drug dealers/violators what they used to transact. 99.99% of them will tell you fiat currency, like $USD. Elizabeth Warren is a threat to freedom and democracy,” the X community member said.

Another member of the community has argued that the senator’s statements may be a deliberate attempt to discourage crypto investors, as the cryptocurrency market looks set for a major bullish rally.

“The timing of these statements over the past few days has been strange. The overall crypto market has not seen this much bullishness on HTF in many years, and now they are doing everything possible to move retail away from it. We are on the verge of a big race soon,” the X member said.

