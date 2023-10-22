DOGE Creator Criticizes US Taxation System: Details

Yuri Molchan

California-based Dogecoin creator criticizes US tax system for targeting the elderly

This time, Marcus commented on the American taxation system. This is his second recent comment on this, the first comment was crypto related.

DOGE Founder Criticizes US Taxation System

Marcus commented on an There is “half of America’s wealth”, which the government can slowly mine. Withdraw through taxation.

To that, the founder of DOGE responded with criticism, saying that “the government is thinking about taxing the already taxed money again when they die.”

On October 9, Marcus said that if the US government believes that crypto does not have innate or inherent value, then they should not tax crypto sales. Billy Marcus tweeted, “So you horrible evil hypocrites, refund the taxes you all paid me to get this.”

Marcus says crypto’s “reality is fleeting”

X app boss Elon Musk then supported them, tweeting: “It’s real if you have to pay taxes, but not real otherwise?” Marcus’s reaction was probably what the crypto community didn’t expect to see. “Its reality is fleeting,” he wrote. It remains questionable whether Billy Marcus considers all crypto to be real assets.

He recently admitted that he likes Bitcoin and Ethereum but does not like ERC20 tokens based on the latter. Still, he has said several times before that he believes crypto prices go up and down randomly and has compared investing in crypto and NFTs to mental illnesses. This seems even stranger because Marcus creates and sells non-fungible tokens himself.

In early January, Marcus also revealed that he would have to sell some of his Ethereum to pay taxes for selling NFTs in 2022. At the time, the price of ETH was $1,190, and right after selling his “bunch of ETH,” the price of the second-largest crypto jumped nearly 20% to $1,220.

Billy Marcus supports Musk’s upcoming X app update

As U.Today covered on Friday, Elon Musk announced that two tiers of premium membership will be launched on the X app soon. One would be cheaper but would force users to watch ads. The second will be more expensive, although ads will be removed from there.

The crypto community responded eagerly, with some even offering to pay in crypto – XRP. However, a large number of X app users seem to be unhappy with it. Billy Marcus addressed this issue in his X post today, saying that “If people enjoy using a product, they either have to pay for it or watch ads.”

He explained the obvious – businesses need to make money to survive, pay salaries to their employees, etc. Marcus said this should be obvious but some people clearly need a reality check here.

