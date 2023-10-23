DOGE Creator Criticizes US Taxation System: Details – Cryptosaurus

DOGE Creator Criticizes US Taxation System: Details

This time Marcus commented on the American taxation system. This is his second recent comment on this, the first comment was related to crypto.

DOGE Founder Criticizes US Taxation System

Marcus commented that there was “half of America’s wealth” that the government could slowly mine. Withdrawals through taxation.

To that, the founder of DOGE responded with criticism, saying that “the government is thinking about taxing the already taxed money again when they die.”

On October 9, Marcus said that if the US government believes that crypto has no innate or inherent value, then they should not tax crypto sales. “So you horrible evil hypocrites, please refund the taxes you all paid me to get this.”

Marcus says crypto’s “reality is fleeting”

X app boss Elon Musk then supported them, tweeting: “It’s real if you have to pay taxes, but not real otherwise?” Marcus’s response was probably what the crypto community was not expecting. “Its reality is fleeting,” he wrote. It remains questionable whether Billy Marcus considers all crypto to be real assets.

He recently admitted that he liked ERC20 tokens and later that he didn’t like them. Still, he has said several times before that he believes crypto prices go up and down randomly and has compared investing in crypto and NFTs to mental illnesses. This seems even stranger because Marcus creates and sells non-fungible tokens himself.

In early January, Marcus also revealed that he would be selling NFTs in 2022. At the time, the price of ETH was $1,190, and shortly after selling “a bunch of ETH,” the price of the second-largest crypto increased by nearly 20%. , reaching $1,220.

Billy Marcus supports Musk’s upcoming X app update

As U.Today covered on Friday, two tiers of premium subscriptions will soon be launched on the X app. One would be cheaper but would force users to watch ads. The second will be more expensive, although ads will be removed from there.

The crypto community responded eagerly, with some even offering to pay in crypto. However, a large number of X app users seem unhappy with this. Billy Marcus addressed this issue in his X post today, saying that “If people enjoy using a product, they either have to pay for it or watch ads.”

He explained clearly – businesses need to make money to survive, pay salaries to their employees, etc. Marcus said this should be obvious but some people clearly need a reality check here.

