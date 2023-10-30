DOGE breaks free from multi-year descending streak, what’s next?

Dogecoin has also benefited from the general crypto market rally, gaining more than 7% in the past week. DOGE has stabilized at the $0.069 price range today, with a market capitalization of over $9 billion, indicating its mass adoption. Furthermore, on the weekly charts, DOGE shows signs of a breakout pattern as more buyers continue to accumulate the token.

According to crypto analyst ali chart, Dogecoin has broken out of a multi-year descending triangle pattern on the weekly chart. The analyst believes this confirms a buy signal for the asset on the weekly time frame, adding to the bullish outlook for its future.

DOGE breaks out of the descending triangle pattern

DOGE entered a descending triangle pattern from July 2023 as bearish conditions in the market forced a decline. However, buyers forced a breakout from this pattern in October as the general market turned bullish.

Notably, DOGE turned the $0.067 resistance into support, and rallied to the $0.071 resistance. Furthermore, DOGE has formed two consecutive green candles on the weekly chart, confirming its exit from the descending triangle.

Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) displays a value of 51.8, moving in the neutral zone and sideways. This means that while buyers dominate, some traders are beginning to make profits, leading to a slight decline. However, if the RSI moves to 55, buyers will likely resume the accumulation phase.

Furthermore, the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) is above its signal line, displaying a buy signal on the weekly charts. Furthermore, the green histogram bars confirm that buyers have not yet finished accumulating DOGE. If DOGE breaks the $0.071 resistance, its rally is likely to continue in the coming weeks.

Whale movement is helping Dogecoin price rise

According to crypto tracking platform Whale Alert, inactive addresses holding more than 5.39 million DOGE tokens worth $372,461 have been reactivated. Notably, this address remained inactive for almost 10 years, with its last activity occurring in 2013 when DOGE was launched on the public market.

Whale Alert confirmed that this whale transferred 392,000 DOGE to a new blockchain address. Additionally, a massive 350 million DOGE tokens were transferred from whale addresses to crypto exchange Robinhood on October 27.

These transfers are likely to have aided Dogecoin’s rally over the past week due to increased on-chain activity. Furthermore, meme coins gained momentum due to the general price increase in the crypto market.

Additionally, Dogecoin’s profile as one of the largest cryptocurrencies by market cap is aiding its price rally. Therefore, if the general market sentiment remains positive, DOGE’s bullishness could continue in the coming weeks.

