Entering his mid-40s, Ryan Reithart found that all the tires on his career in executive management in the mortgage industry were flat.

“I wanted to figure out how I could do something more rewarding than working a job 60 to 80 hours a week,” he said.

Tired, exhausted and unfulfilled, he found salvation in entrepreneurship.

They have re-discovered life and livelihood in dogs. His life has now literally gone to the dogs but in the best way.

Reithart has partnered with his wife, Nikki, and a one-time colleague in the mortgage business, Carla Scheibelhut – all dog people – to purchase the franchise of The Dog Stop, a Pittsburgh organization in expansion mode. The store is in unincorporated Denton County, but its address is Argyle, 8135 Gateway Dr., Suite 500.

Dog Stop is a one-stop-shop for dog care. The Reithart location is the 24th store operating in 12 states, but the corporate office says it has 50 new locations coming soon.

Reithart’s store officially opened on November 19 with a grand opening ceremony and a good reception from the public. He was expected to show a score of 200.

“No joke, we had over 1,200 people at our grand opening,” he said. “It was incredible.”

He credited an effective social media campaign and the old-fashioned methods of mailers and newsprint for getting his message across and exceeding expectations.

“But I think we made the right decision in terms of location,” Rathart said. “We’re right in the middle of all these different communities that are bursting with growth. The reception was wonderful.”

The pet industry is healthy and trending.

According to the American Pet Products Association, consumers will spend $136 billion in 2022, up from $124 billion in 2021. This year this figure is estimated to be 143 billion dollars. Revenue figures have increased every year since 2018 ($90 billion).

In 2022, consumers will spend $58 billion on pet food and treats, and $11 billion on other services, such as boarding, grooming, insurance, training, pet sitting, walking, and all services outside of veterinary care .

Rathers and Scheibelhut identified a void in the market in the rapidly growing community in southern Denton County. Their brand new high-end facility boasts large suites and beds, high quality turf, private play areas and a great culture for local dogs and their owners.

Dog Stop was founded in 2009 in Pittsburgh. Its stores sell dog care products and services, including behavior, grooming and nutrition and all related supplies.

“We are thrilled to bring The Dog Stop to Argyle,” said Jesse Koslov, CEO and co-founder of The Dog Stop. “We are incredibly confident in Carla, Ryan and Nikki to fulfill Dog Stop’s mission of the highest quality care and look forward to seeing the amazing work they do for both pets and owners in the community “

Rathart left the mortgage business in October 2022. “Culturally, it just wasn’t appropriate.” He says that his emotional and physical health was being affected due to his job and fatigue. He took six months leave to recuperate while searching for a new livelihood that could support his family as well as provide a quality life. This does not mean that there were no significant risks involved. Of course, there was.

And a completely different set of problem solutions to deal with.

He consulted a business coach and found the model before he actually found the location.

“I lost about 30 pounds while I was on vacation. My health improved a lot during that time,” he says. “I didn’t realize how stressed I was. I was able to spend more time with the kids, do coaching, and do some traveling. Luckily for me, my career did well and gave us the ability to do these types of things, but I didn’t realize how unhealthy and stressed I was.

“For me, taking that leap of faith was like, how can I not do this for myself? Obviously what I was doing wasn’t good for me, and I was traveling too much. It was like I had to find something that would allow me to be healthier and more present, and something more rewarding that I could enjoy.”

Scheibelhut is the general manager of the store.

Scheibelhut and Reithart worked with each other in the mortgage industry. When the Ratharts were asked to join them in their new venture, Rathart says, “she agreed immediately.”

Reithart gave up the mortgage “for the same reasons”, he says. “She’s a huge dog lover, so, for her, this is a much more rewarding career. This ultimately led to her buying it and becoming a part-owner, which I love. “I love that he made the investment.”

Although a franchise, The Dog Stop gives partners the opportunity to run and brand a locally owned business, which is definitely the case. It’s the best of both worlds that a franchise can offer: a proven model and blueprint and some back-office support, but local ownership and operations.

The partners have one assistant manager and two dog-care managers. Reithart sees a day when his franchise expands to other stores in the area with trained management staff running those operations.

Reithart and Nicky are natives of Iowa. He went to Iowa and attended Northern Iowa. They are the parents of two children. The family moved here in 2012, the reason for relocation being job.

“We love it here,” says Reithart. “I have no regrets. No interest in moving back. I don’t like the cold weather anymore. I play golf and fish, and I do all of that. Can do things 12 months a year.

With your new and better life.

Source: fwtx.com