Does your credit score matter when you retire? experts tell

Smart people spend their formative years, from their 30s to their 50s, saving for retirement and working to keep their credit scores high. People who are really smart start saving and building credit in their 20s.

By now, most of us know that a “good” credit score, which FICO defines as 670 to 739, is your ticket to lower interest rates on loans, better credit card offers, and many other benefits. A score of 740 and above, considered “very good” to “excellent,” can also unlock lower rates and more perks.

But do you know that your credit score also matters after you retire? “Many people in their 50s, 60s and older think they no longer have to worry about maintaining a good credit score,” said Sean Fox, president of credit solutions at Achieve in San Mateo, California. “Not true! Credit profile and credit score are still important in retirement.

Although you may not be thinking about taking out a mortgage to buy a home in retirement, there are still many good reasons to keep your credit in top condition in your 60s, 70s, and beyond.

Secure the lowest interest rates if you need a loan

People take out loans for many reasons throughout their working lives: mortgages, car loans, even business loans. Although you can make a cash payment from the proceeds from the sale of your previous residence if you downsize your home after retirement, you may need the loan for a number of other reasons.

“Credit scores can have a real impact on your ability to borrow any money and on the interest rates associated with any loan,” Fox said. Second career in your later years.

Finance medical expenses over time

If you need to finance a medical bill or procedure, good credit can also help you secure a lower rate. Medical bills can be a significant expense, with total health care costs for a 65-year-old during their retirement period amounting to $157,500, according to a Fidelity study. Medicare typically doesn’t cover all costs, so a high credit score can be a saving grace when it comes to affording medical expenses in retirement.

Qualify for a lower mortgage rate

It is also true that some people still take out a mortgage in retirement, depending on the housing market in their area and their financial situation. With interest rates so high right now, saving a few mortgage points on a home loan can add up to hundreds of dollars per month.

Move into the apartment of your choice

Even if your homeownership years are over, a good credit score can also help you move into the apartment or senior living community of your choice. “Credit score affects much more than the ability to get a loan or a good interest rate on a loan,” Fox said. “They can impact the ability to rent an apartment.”

Pay less for auto insurance

In addition to helping you secure a lower interest rate on a car lease or auto loan, your credit score can affect your insurance rates. According to Fox, if you’ve been lax about making on-time payments or keeping your credit utilization ratio low in your retirement years, it could impact your payments for car insurance. “Many auto insurance companies look at credit scores when setting rates,” he said.

Get a Better Part-Time Job

If you feel you need to work in your senior years – or want to, a good credit score can help you find a more desirable or better-paying job.

“While credit checks are frequent when hiring for positions involving access to sensitive/private information or involving large amounts of money, some companies may look at the score to get an idea of ​​a person’s personal responsibility,” Fox said.

According to Self, jobs in the legal field, casinos, accounting and other industries may check your credit before hiring you.

Get a Top Tier Travel Rewards Credit Card

Finally, if your retirement includes travel and vacations, you’ll want to maintain your credit to get access to top-tier rewards credit cards. Using a credit card on vacation may be safer than carrying your debit card or using cash. But today’s best travel rewards cards give you access to exclusive airport lounges, points at which you can redeem cash for flights or hotel stays — and coverage like trip cancellation insurance, lost or damaged baggage, and more. Also get benefits.

Bottom-line

In short, you want to maintain or build a high credit score in retirement for the same reasons you’ve wanted good credit throughout your working life: enjoying low interest rates, top-tier rewards cards, and better jobs or places to live. .

It’s also important to regularly monitor your credit to detect fraud when it occurs. A significant drop in your credit score from any monitoring service is a red flag to check your credit report for signs of fraud or identity theft.

“Learn how and why to check your credit report regularly — then do it,” advised Fox, explaining that you can get free reports from Equifax, Experian and TransUnion at AnnualCreditReport.com. “After carefully reviewing the reports, if there are any errors, the best way to correct them is to follow the instructions on each agency’s website.”

