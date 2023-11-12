It’s been a tough three months for Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) and its share price is down 24%. However, we decided to study the financial condition of the company to determine if they had anything to do with the price drop. Long-term fundamentals usually drive market outcomes, so it’s worth paying close attention to. In this article, we decided to focus on Middlesex Water’s ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio that measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company’s shareholders.

How do you calculate return on equity?

formula for roe Is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders’ Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Middlesex Water is:

7.8% = US$33m ÷ US$422m (based on trailing twelve months to September 2023).

‘Return’ is the annual profit. This means that for every $1 worth of shareholders’ equity, the company made $0.08 in profit.

What does ROE have to do with earnings growth?

So far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Now we need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or “retains” for future growth, which tells us about the company’s growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that do not necessarily possess these characteristics.

Side-by-side comparison of Middlesex Water’s earnings growth and 7.8% ROE

At first glance, Middlesex Water’s ROE isn’t much to talk about. Nevertheless, a closer study shows that the company’s ROE is similar to the industry average of 8.1%. Having said that, Middlesex Water has shown modest net income growth of 3.6% over the last five years. Keep in mind, the company’s ROE isn’t very high. So this could also be a reason behind the low growth in company’s earnings.

As a next step, we compared Middlesex Water’s net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company’s growth is less than the industry average growth of 8.9% over the same period.

past earnings growth

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when evaluating a stock. Investors next need to determine whether expected earnings growth, or the lack thereof, is already baked into the stock price. This helps them determine whether the stock is positioned for a bright or bleak future. Is Middlesex Water fairly priced compared to other companies? These 3 evaluation measures can help you decide.

Is Middlesex Water reinvesting its profits efficiently?

Despite having a moderate three-year average payout ratio of 49% (meaning the company retains the remaining 51% of its earnings), Middlesex Water’s earnings growth was quite low. Therefore, there could be some other reasons to explain the decrease in that regard. For example, business may decline.

Additionally, Middlesex Water has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, meaning that the company’s management is determined to pay dividends, even if it means little or no growth in earnings.

conclusion

Overall, we think the performance shown by Middlesex Water may be open to several interpretations. Although the company has a high rate of profit retention, its low rate of return is probably hindering its earnings growth. Ultimately, we would proceed with caution with this company and one way to do so would be to look at the risk profile of the business. Visit our risks dashboard for free to learn more about the 2 risks we have identified for Middlesex Water.

