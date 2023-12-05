Does the ‘Japanese long-breathing’ technique promote weight loss? | Fitness News

On your weight loss journey, you may have come across a lot of quick-fix hacks to lose those extra calories. One such technique that has come into the foray is the Japanese long-breathing exercise, which is being touted for its weight loss benefits. However, is this claim valid? We investigate.

Championed by Japanese actor Miki Ryosuke, this technique, initially aimed at alleviating back pain, unexpectedly led to a weight loss of 13 kgs in a matter of weeks for Ryosuke. The underlying principle revolves around the belief that fat, composed of oxygen, carbon, and hydrogen, disintegrates as oxygen reaches the fat cells during deep breathing, effectively aiding weight loss.

However, Utsav Agrawal, an advanced fitness trainer from FITTR, disagrees with this claim. “Despite its extensive marketing as a weight loss tool, there is no direct evidence supporting its efficacy. The weight loss benefits could be attributed to stress reduction and increased energy levels. Elevated energy levels are linked to heightened activity, promoting calorie burn and eventual weight loss,” he told indianexpress.com.

Known as ‘Long Breath Diet’ or “Ryosuke Breathing Method’, this exercise is designed to engage specific muscles while breathing deeply, promoting relaxation. Agrawal outlines the tangible benefits of the practice:

Improved lung capacity: The exercise encourages deep breathing, enhancing lung capacity and oxygen intake. Stress reduction: Deliberate breathing and mindful movements contribute to stress reduction and promote relaxation. Body awareness: It cultivates awareness of body posture, enhancing alignment and balance. Energy and vitality: Some practitioners believe that it invigorates the body, fostering a sense of vitality.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to perform the exercise

Posture: Stand upright with your feet about shoulder-width apart. Keep your back straight, and your body relaxed.

Body Position: Place one foot forward (about 30 cm or 12 inches) and transfer your weight to that foot.

Muscle Engagement: Tighten your buttocks as you shift your weight to the front foot. Tense your muscles throughout your body, especially the leg muscles.

Arm Position: While tensing your muscles, lift one arm in front of you with the palm facing down. Extend the arm forward at shoulder height.

Breathing Technique: Inhale deeply and slowly through your nose for 3 seconds, filling your lungs with air.

Exhale forcefully through your mouth for 7 seconds, contracting your abdominal muscles as you do so.

The exhalation should be strong and rhythmic as if you’re blowing out candles on a birthday cake.

Repeat: Perform the breathing cycle (inhale for 3 seconds, exhale for 7 seconds) for 2-10 minutes, depending on your comfort level and fitness.

Switch Sides: After completing the exercise on one side, switch your stance and repeat with the other foot forward.

Agrawal advises consulting a healthcare professional before commencing any new exercise or breathing routine, especially for those with pre-existing health conditions. Personalised guidance from a qualified instructor is recommended for a safe and effective experience.

