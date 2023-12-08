December 8, 2023
Does Running Burn Fat? – Forbes Health


Dr. Dasgupta and Hnatiuk offer the following tips for boosting your current running routine.

Warm Up and Cool Down

“Prioritize warming up and cooling down to reduce the risk of injury,” says Dr. Dasgupta. Warming up increases the heart rate, bringing more oxygen-rich blood to the muscles. The stretches done during a warmup can also help increase flexibility and range of motion.

After a run, a cooldown helps reduce your heart rate gradually, safely bringing the body back to its resting state.

Build Up Slowly

For those new to exercise, the CDC suggests starting with five to 10-minute sessions of physical activity and gradually increasing your running time as you build endurance. Also try jogging or vigorous walking before tackling more intense running sessions.

“Weight loss is rarely fast or linear, so taking a slow and long-term approach is far better than doing too much too quickly and needing to quit because of burnout or injury,” says Hnatiuk.

Don’t Forget to Strength Train

“Even though strength training burns fewer calories during a workout than running, it helps prevent injuries and improves running form and mechanics,” says Hnatiuk. The CDC suggests partaking in muscle-strengthening activities at least two days per week.

Make It Fun

Running should be an enjoyable workout, says Dr. Dasgupta. Potential ways to increase the fun factor include finding a running group or partner, setting gamified goals or running in locations with refreshing scenery. Using a running app with personalized challenges may also provide an extra dose of motivation.

Ultimately, running can be a safe and effective way to create the calorie deficit required for weight loss, according to experts. However, it’s important to start slowly and build endurance incrementally. It’s also a good idea to consult a health care provider before adding any new form of physical activity to your routine.

Shape Your Body with the Power of Running

Improve fitness, health and confidence with your own personalized Running Plan created by elite coaches and tailored to your personal needs. Unlock Your Peak Performance: Get up to 80% BLACK FRIDAY Savings on Joggo Running Plans.



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Here's who struggles most with student loans: borrowers over 50 and the poor

Here’s who struggles most with student loans: borrowers over 50 and the poor

December 8, 2023
The Swiss city of Lugano is enthusiastic about cryptocurrencies and accepts Bitcoin as tax payment. Everlodge will incorporate AI within the ecosystem – Cryptosaurus

The Swiss city of Lugano is enthusiastic about cryptocurrencies and accepts Bitcoin as tax payment. Everlodge will incorporate AI within the ecosystem – Cryptosaurus

December 8, 2023

You may have missed

Here's who struggles most with student loans: borrowers over 50 and the poor

Here’s who struggles most with student loans: borrowers over 50 and the poor

December 8, 2023
The Swiss city of Lugano is enthusiastic about cryptocurrencies and accepts Bitcoin as tax payment. Everlodge will incorporate AI within the ecosystem – Cryptosaurus

The Swiss city of Lugano is enthusiastic about cryptocurrencies and accepts Bitcoin as tax payment. Everlodge will incorporate AI within the ecosystem – Cryptosaurus

December 8, 2023
Mining giant Anglo American to cut production levels to cut costs

Mining giant Anglo American to cut production levels to cut costs

December 8, 2023
These Are The Best Pop Albums Of 2023

These Are The Best Pop Albums Of 2023

December 8, 2023
Stocks surge after surprise drop in US unemployment

Stocks surge after surprise drop in US unemployment

December 8, 2023
Google recently launched Gemini, its own version of GPT-4 – but officials are refusing to answer a very important question

Google recently launched Gemini, its own version of GPT-4 – but officials are refusing to answer a very important question

December 8, 2023