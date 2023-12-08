Does Running Burn Fat? – Forbes Health

Dr. Dasgupta and Hnatiuk offer the following tips for boosting your current running routine.

Warm Up and Cool Down

“Prioritize warming up and cooling down to reduce the risk of injury,” says Dr. Dasgupta. Warming up increases the heart rate, bringing more oxygen-rich blood to the muscles. The stretches done during a warmup can also help increase flexibility and range of motion.

After a run, a cooldown helps reduce your heart rate gradually, safely bringing the body back to its resting state.

Build Up Slowly

For those new to exercise, the CDC suggests starting with five to 10-minute sessions of physical activity and gradually increasing your running time as you build endurance. Also try jogging or vigorous walking before tackling more intense running sessions.

“Weight loss is rarely fast or linear, so taking a slow and long-term approach is far better than doing too much too quickly and needing to quit because of burnout or injury,” says Hnatiuk.

Don’t Forget to Strength Train

“Even though strength training burns fewer calories during a workout than running, it helps prevent injuries and improves running form and mechanics,” says Hnatiuk. The CDC suggests partaking in muscle-strengthening activities at least two days per week.

Make It Fun

Running should be an enjoyable workout, says Dr. Dasgupta. Potential ways to increase the fun factor include finding a running group or partner, setting gamified goals or running in locations with refreshing scenery. Using a running app with personalized challenges may also provide an extra dose of motivation.

Ultimately, running can be a safe and effective way to create the calorie deficit required for weight loss, according to experts. However, it’s important to start slowly and build endurance incrementally. It’s also a good idea to consult a health care provider before adding any new form of physical activity to your routine.